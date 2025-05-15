Matthew Stafford gives early verdict on Davante Adams after Rams' $44,000,000 move for WR

Matthew Stafford is excited for the 2025 NFL season. While there's still some time before the campaign starts, the Rams quarterback offered his early verdict on new teammate Davante Adams.
The Rams dished out $44 million in March to acquire the services of the former Packers and Jets wideout. Adams will line up opposite Puka Nacua in L.A. in Sean McVay's offense, looking to find its bearing after parting ways with Cooper Kupp.
The former All-Pro hasn’t lost his edge, according to Stafford. After years of battling Adams twice a season in the NFC North, the veteran quarterback will get a front-row seat, and he can't wait for spiraling passes to Adams.
“What he's been able to do in the league kind of speaks for itself, but then getting to be around him personally every day, working with him, throwing to him, just seeing the kind of professional that he is, he fits right in,” Stafford said on Wednesday, via the NFL Network.
"That's the kind of guys since I've been here in L.A. we've had, I've been lucky enough to throw to a bunch of guys that take the game seriously, love going out and competing, and trying to find a way to get better. He's no different, and we're definitely excited to have him, and I know for me as a quarterback, I feel lucky for all the guys I've been able to throw to, and he's definitely up there."
Adams' two-year deal gives Stafford another weapon in an expansive receiver room that’s lethal on paper. After Kupp’s quiet 2024 season, fans are eager to see if Adams can return to elite form. The Rams will be hoping the Stafford-Adams connection can make noise early.
Matthew Stafford will not go easy on Cooper Kupp in Week 16
Matthew Stafford won't let friendship get in the way of business, especially in Week 16. The longtime Rams quarterback will face his former partner-in-crime, Cooper Kupp, who will wear the Seattle jersey. Despite their four-year partnership in L.A., Stafford made it clear on Wednesday that he won't go easy on him.
“We’ll hug it out pregame, but once that whistle blows, it’s all Rams," Stafford said, via the NFL Network. "I’m always pulling for Coop. Just not against us," he added.
Kupp’s move to a division rival adds an extra layer to their two matchups this season, particularly the late-season clash in Week 16 with potential playoff implications.
