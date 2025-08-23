Matthew Stafford injury: Rams HC Sean McVay shares major update on QB’s comeback timeline ahead of opener vs. Texans

Matthew Stafford has been the talk of the town for the LA Rams this offseason. The quarterback has been dealing with a back injury, and his status for the Rams' regular-season opener against the Houston Texans is still unclear
However, during LA's preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Rams coach Sean McVay offered an update on Stafford's injury.
Rams HC Sean McVay provides Matthew Stafford injury update
During the broadcast of the Rams vs. Browns game, Sean McVay said Matthew Stafford is working hard to get himself fit and hinted that the veteran QB could play in LA's season opener.
"He (Stafford) is doing everything in his power to get himself ready to roll for the 7th (against the Texans). And I think a lot of people feel really good about that," McVay said.
Stafford missed most of the Rams' training camp due to his back issue. However, the quarterback returned to practice on Monday.
Although Stafford isn't practicing every day with his teammates, he was in good spirits while speaking to the media on Thursday. The Rams QB also shared a joke about a different injury that he suffered while checking his mail.
“You guys all want to talk about this paper cut I got last night opening some mail? That’s what I figured. Fire away,” Stafford said.
Stafford then discussed his back problem.
"Just something that crept up on me a little bit," Stafford said. "The good thing is I feel pretty good the last couple of days out there practicing. I was able to do a little more than I thought I was going to be able to do the first day. I've just been trying to stack days."
Stafford will be entering his 17th year in the NFL in the 2025 season. He spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions before signing with the Rams in 2021.
Stafford led the Rams to Super Bowl glory in his first year with the team. He will be aiming to repeat that success in the 2025 season.
