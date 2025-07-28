  • home icon
  • Matthew Stafford injury: Sean McVay drops major update on $84,000,000 Rams QB’s return ahead of 2025 NFL season

Matthew Stafford injury: Sean McVay drops major update on $84,000,000 Rams QB’s return ahead of 2025 NFL season

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 28, 2025 15:10 GMT
Rams, 49ers, NFL - Source: Getty
Sean McVay drops major update on $84,000,000 Rams QB’s return ahead of 2025 NFL season - Source: Getty

Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams will hold their first pad-equipped training camp session on Monday, but quarterback Matthew Stafford will not be participating.

The Rams reported last week that the 37-year-old quarterback would not be able to begin training camp with his teammates due to back soreness, but he should be ready to play when the regular season begins.

McVay said after Saturday's practice that Stafford is not scheduled to practice at all this week, despite earlier plans for him to return on Monday. The team will put the quarterback on a week-to-week recovery plan for the time being, but the target is still to have him suited up for Week 1 of the regular season against the Houston Texans, according to McVay.

"He's doing really well. We've got a good plan in place. We are still going to take some more time with him, though," McVay said about Stafford over the weekend. "Nothing that's changed in terms of a setback. I probably spoke a little bit too soon, but the ultimate goal is Houston, and being mindful of that. So we'll take it a week at a time with him."
Additionally, McVay clarified that although Stafford did not encounter any setbacks in his recovery, it still seems smart to keep him away from the practice field.

The Rams are exercising extreme caution with Matthew Stafford since back injuries to athletes can result in lengthy and persistent discomfort if they are not appropriately managed.

Stafford and the Rams reached an agreement on a new two-year contract extension for $84 million this season. He played in 16 games for Los Angeles last season, completing 65.8% of his throws for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns while staying healthy throughout the year.

Sean McVay not concerned about Matthew Stafford's back injury

Sean McVay indicated on Saturday that his concerns regarding quarterback Matthew Stafford's back ailment have not increased. He said that the fact that there was no setback is encouraging.

“I’m not a doctor, so, I’m giving you the information that I know. It does not worry me. What I probably should have done is say we're taking it a week at a time, but I don't have any reason to be concerned based on the information that's been given,” McVay said.

All eyes will now be on Stafford to see if he is going to be absent for two more weeks of practice and whether he will be healthy enough to take part in the Rams' upcoming joint sessions with the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys.

