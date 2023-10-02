Matthew Stafford injury update: Latest on Rams QB's hip issues for fantasy football Week 5

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford dealt with an injury during the Rams Week 4 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Stafford has dealt with plenty of injuries in his career, but this season he's stayed healthy and played well. With that, there was some concern when he was seen in discomfort in Sunday's match against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matthew Stafford injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Matthew Stafford injury update

Matthew Stafford was dealing with a hip injury for most of the second half of the Los Angeles Rams overtime win over the Colts.

Stafford was visibly in pain, as he was limping for the final half, but wouldn't leave the game. As the Colts began to rally and ended up tying the game, Stafford continued to play and threw a touchdown pass to Puka Nacua to get the win.

This season, Stafford is 103-for-166 for 1,229 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions. Los Angeles is now 2-2 this season.

The current extent of the injury is uncertain.

What happened to Matthew Stafford?

Stafford was in noticeable pain the entire second half as he was limping while he was playing. The quarterback also fell to the ground twice on his own, which he says made it difficult to play. He told reporters:

“The hardest part was it was kind of shutting down the leg a little bit to where you’d step and push and normal leg, it was step and push and then not normal. The muscles were kind of shutting down.

"But I just kept going. I knew it was going to be one of those things that was pain/function so as long as I could keep it going on the sideline, I was going to stay in there.”

When will Matthew Stafford return?

Stafford did play through the injury which is a good sign for his status in Week 5.

The Los Angeles Rams host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Following the victory over Indianapolis, Stafford made it clear that he will be playing Sunday, even if his hip is still banged up:

"Oh, you don't have to worry about that. I'll be out there."

Despite dealing with the hip injury, Stafford was still able to make some nice throws and hold off the Colts' comeback attempt. Even though Stafford is expected to start, the Rams are 5.5-point underdogs at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

If for whatever reason Stafford can't go, Brett Rypien would be in line to start the game. Rypien has been in the NFL since 2019, playing in three games going 80-for-130 for 778 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.