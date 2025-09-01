Matthew Stafford injury update: Sean McVay provides clarity on $84,000,000 QB’s status for Week 1 game vs. Texans

Sean McVay has an encouraging update on his $84-million man.

Ad

During a video conference on Monday, the Los Angeles Rams head coach told the media that he expected quarterback Matthew Stafford to start this coming Sunday's game against the Houston Texans after missing the first half of preseason camp with a back injury:

Sarah Barshop @sarahbarshop Matthew Stafford is expected to start against the Texans, Sean McVay said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stafford, who finally joined practice during the final week of the preseason, had said around two weeks ago:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Backs are sometimes interesting things. It's not cut and dry what's what and how you're going to feel, so I really appreciate our team and our head coach and everybody taking a day-to-day approach with me doing everything they can to try and help me out."

Ad

McVay also confirmed that left tackle Alaric Jackson had participated in that day's practice despite blood clots in his left leg, and that he too was expected to play:

"He's taking great care of himself. And he's put himself in a rare position, that I do believe, to step in and play at a good clip. ...It's a huge credit to him and to the medical team behind the scenes."

Ad

Sean McVay praises Texans ahead of first-time HC matchup with DeMeco Ryans

Sean McVay has his fair share of history with DeMeco Ryans, who was the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator until the end of the 2022 season. However, 2025 will mark the first time they will face each other as head coaches.

In the same conference, he praised the defending back-to-back AFC South champions as "a great team" under a "tough, physical" coach:

Ad

"They play smart. They toe the line. ...They have continuity in the defense and on the special teams, where they've been excellent. And I think they've been really damn good the last couple of years on offense."

He also praised the Texans' decision to retain most of their coaching staff, with new offensive coordinator (and his former tight ends coach) Nick Caley and offensive assistant Jerry Schuplinski being the only outside additions:

Ad

"It's excellent personnel. There's a style of play. There's a reason why they've been a top-eight team each of the last couple (of) years. ...We got a chance to practice them a year ago, but everything that they're about is what I respect, and that's why we know it'll be such a great challenge."

Kickoff for the Rams-Texans game is at 1:25 pm PT on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.