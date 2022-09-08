Matthew Stafford or Jameis Winston: Which Player To Choose for Your Fantasy Football Team?

Which quarterback will you draft (or start) for your 2022 fantasy football team - Matthew Stafford or Jameis Winston? The wait is over and tonight the first game of the NFL season will take place between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills. All eyes will be on Stafford today, as he will play in the season's starter game after recovering from his elbow injury.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston also needs to prove his skills as he missed most of last season due to a torn ACL. If you are unsure about who to draft or who to start (if you have them both), we are here to help. Let us analyze the two starting quarterbacks and later give our final verdict.

2021 season statistics of Matthew Stafford and Jameis Winston

Detroit Lions v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matthew Stafford has played 13 seasons in the NFL. The Detroit Lions drafted him in 2009, and he stayed with them for twelve years. In 2021, the Los Angeles Rams needed a quarterback who could revive their dream of winning the Super Bowl. They traded for Stafford and he led his new side to a Super Bowl victory.

Last year, Stafford started in all 17 games and threw for 4,886 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He had a pass completion percentage of 67.2%. Stafford is an experienced player and, even after playing for 13 years, he has not lost his form.

Jameis Winston started his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played five seasons with them. In 2020, the New Orleans Saints signed him to play as a backup to Drew Brees.

In 2021, he got the chance to start for the Saints after Brees retired. But luck was not in his favor, and he could play seven games before being knocked out of the season due to a torn ACL. In the games he played, Winston threw for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Jameis Winston is going to love this offense Jameis Winston is going to love this offense https://t.co/ugUzAQJYOb

Who will score more fantasy football points this season - Matthew Stafford or Jameis Winston?

Matthew Stafford has clarified that he is fit and will start for the Rams. But many are worried that he might miss a few games because of his elbow injury. Keeping his injury aside, he is a good fantasy option. His rushing game might not be strong, but he can score huge points in passing yards and touchdowns like he did last year.

Winston will be leading a strong offense with RB Alvin Kamara, WR Chris Olave, and WR Michael Thomas. In his Tampa Bay years, Winston threw a lot of interceptions. He threw an incredible 32 picks in his last season with the franchise.

Unless you need three quarterbacks on your roster, we wouldn't recommend Winston being on your fantasy football team. If you are deciding between him and Matthew Stafford, then you should go with Stafford. If you have them both and are wondering who to start, again Stafford is your man.

The Rams are playing the Bills in what could prove to be a high scoring game. The Saints are playing the Atlanta Falcons in what is expected to be a low scoring affair in comparison.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell