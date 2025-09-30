"My clone is having a hell of first 4 games": Matthew Stafford jokingly breaks silence on back injury concerns during training camp

Matthew Stafford had spent most of the offseason raising anxiety levels in Los Angeles. Whether it was his contract or his future playing the sport, those sources of anxiety were the quarterback's fault. However, in August, the source of anxiety was his back injury, something out of his control.A month into the season, those worries are a distant memory. Stafford, speaking on a clip of &quot;The Pat McAfee Show&quot; posted on Sept. 30 via Underdog NFL on X, joked that his clone was the one slinging the rock instead of him. The joke came as a response to a question asked by McAfee.&quot;We were worried about you, everybody was, because it kind of was ominous,&quot; McAfee said. &quot;You were in that tube, and then you're out, and then you weren't practicing. You were supposed to practice and weren't practicing. Was there scary times in training camp? Was there worry?&quot;&quot;My clone is having a hell of a first 4 games. ... He's dealing to Puka right now,&quot; Stafford jokingly replied.Of course, the joke echoes many conspiracy theories about many different figures in history and today, getting replaced by others due to one reason or another. For Stafford, it would have been due to his back injury.Matthew Stafford on pace to dismantle 2024 productionStafford at Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams - Source: ImagnIf Matthew Stafford's back is indeed still bothering him, it isn't showing up on the stat sheet. Stafford has posted a positive touchdown-interception ratio in each of his first four games. In 2024, Stafford threw for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.With eight touchdown passes already in 2025, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback is already almost halfway to his 2024 touchdown total (20). At his current pace, Stafford is set to have well over 30 touchdown passes, which would be the second-most of his career since joining Sean McVay. The last time Stafford crossed 30 touchdown passes, he won the Super Bowl.Matthew Stafford's right-hand man, Puka Nacua, is one of the main beneficiaries of the newfound surge. Nacua is already over halfway to 1,000 yards and already more than halfway to reaching his 2024 yardage total of 990 yards. While Nacua's touchdown total hasn't been quite as impressive as his yardage with just one touchdown catch, his teammate has picked up the slack in that area.Davante Adams already has three touchdown catches, leading the team in that area. The production hasn't translated equally to the team's standing in the NFC West, however.Sitting in third place behind the 3-1 San Francisco 49ers, and 3-1 Seattle Seahawks, the Rams will need to find an even higher gear if they want to repeat as division champions. Will Matthew Stafford, Nacua, and Adams keep pace?