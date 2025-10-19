Matthew Stafford makes his feelings known on missing Puka Nacua for Rams vs. Jaguars London game

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won't have his top target, Puka Nacua, for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.The receiver suffered a left ankle injury in the Rams’ Week 6 win over the Baltimore Ravens and was ruled out on Friday.Nacua, who has caught 54 passes for 616 yards and two receiving touchdowns in six games this season, is Stafford's go-to offensive weapon. Davante Adams is expected to have an increased workload against the Jags in his absence.Stafford was asked on Sunday about the opportunities Adams and the Rams offense would have in Nacua's absence. The quarterback praised Adams and referred to him as one of the greatest receivers of his generation.&quot;Oh, it's a big one! You know obviously, Puka means a lot to our offense, he has done a great job at the start of this season,&quot; Stafford said, via the NFL Network.&quot;Wish him to get back as fast as he can like we always do but I'm excited about these other guys going out there. Davante is one of the best receivers in the generation so exciting having them out here and the rest will be great.&quot;Adams will assume the role of the team's leading wide receiver, and it will be interesting to see whether he can elevate his performance. He recorded nine receptions versus the Ravens in Week 6, and Nacua's unavailability will likely increase his opportunities.When will Puka Nacua return?Puka Nacua left last Sunday's matchup with Baltimore due to an ankle injury, but he returned in the third quarter. He was not targeted anymore until the end of the game.Even though Nacua is out versus the Jaguars, the Rams hope to have him after their Week 8 bye. However, the star receiver doesn't have a clear return window.Nacua should be able to play following the bye, according to Rams coach Sean McVay, if he continues to recover and receives medical clearance. His earliest possible return would be against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.Nacua is not expected to miss as many games as he did last season (six games) when he suffered a knee ailment.