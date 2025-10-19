  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Matthew Stafford makes his feelings known on missing Puka Nacua for Rams vs. Jaguars London game

Matthew Stafford makes his feelings known on missing Puka Nacua for Rams vs. Jaguars London game

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 19, 2025 14:21 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Matthew Stafford makes his feelings known on missing Puka Nacua for Rams vs. Jaguars London game (image credit: IMAGN)

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won't have his top target, Puka Nacua, for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Ad

The receiver suffered a left ankle injury in the Rams’ Week 6 win over the Baltimore Ravens and was ruled out on Friday.

Nacua, who has caught 54 passes for 616 yards and two receiving touchdowns in six games this season, is Stafford's go-to offensive weapon. Davante Adams is expected to have an increased workload against the Jags in his absence.

Stafford was asked on Sunday about the opportunities Adams and the Rams offense would have in Nacua's absence. The quarterback praised Adams and referred to him as one of the greatest receivers of his generation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Oh, it's a big one! You know obviously, Puka means a lot to our offense, he has done a great job at the start of this season," Stafford said, via the NFL Network.
"Wish him to get back as fast as he can like we always do but I'm excited about these other guys going out there. Davante is one of the best receivers in the generation so exciting having them out here and the rest will be great."
Ad
Ad

Adams will assume the role of the team's leading wide receiver, and it will be interesting to see whether he can elevate his performance. He recorded nine receptions versus the Ravens in Week 6, and Nacua's unavailability will likely increase his opportunities.

When will Puka Nacua return?

Puka Nacua left last Sunday's matchup with Baltimore due to an ankle injury, but he returned in the third quarter. He was not targeted anymore until the end of the game.

Ad

Even though Nacua is out versus the Jaguars, the Rams hope to have him after their Week 8 bye. However, the star receiver doesn't have a clear return window.

Nacua should be able to play following the bye, according to Rams coach Sean McVay, if he continues to recover and receives medical clearance. His earliest possible return would be against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.

Nacua is not expected to miss as many games as he did last season (six games) when he suffered a knee ailment.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications