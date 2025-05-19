Matthew Stafford makes heartwarming gesture for Clayton Kershaw on his Dodgers season debut

Matthew Stafford has been impressive for the Los Angeles Rams since arriving in 2021. The former Detroit Lions quarterback won a Super Bowl in his first year and has taken the Rams to the playoffs twice.
However, one of his childhood friends, Clayton Kershaw, has also been important to the city, especially as he played his entire career on the West Coast. Kershaw, a 10-time All-Star and World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was Stafford's teammate at Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas.
After his preseason surgery, Kershaw was designated to make his first start of the season during the weekend. Stafford was there to support him after one of the toughest periods of his career and was caught by cameras during the Dodgers game:
Kershaw's first start was a rough one, as the Dodgers pitcher had an ERA of 11.25 and allowed five runs over four innings. However, his return after a serious injury at this point in his career has to be celebrated, regardless of his stats or results.
Matthew Stafford signs new Los Angeles Rams contract at 37
After two offseasons discussing his future with the franchise, the two sides agreed a reworked deal for Matthew Stafford. He received a pay rise, meaning he's set to earn $44 million in the 2025 season.
The veteran quarterback also has a clause in his contract that, if the 2026 free agency kicks in and he's still on the Rams' roster (March 2026), $40 million will become guaranteed on his contract.
Matthew Stafford's previous contract had $58 million for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The new deal gives him more financial security as he looks to win another Super Bowl before closing his career.
This will be the veteran passer's fifth season in Los Angeles. He found new life after joining forces with coach Sean McVay, becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the conference. Last season, the Rams lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.
