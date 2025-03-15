Matthew Stafford name drops Jayden Daniels while revealing key to NFL greatness

Matthew Stafford just gave Jayden Daniels a serious nod on “New Heights,” and it wasn’t just a casual mention. The Los Angeles Rams QB, known for his longevity and grit, broke down what separates great quarterbacks from the rest, and Daniels checked the right boxes.

On Wednesday’s episode, Jason Kelce asked Stafford what traits he looks for in a young QB. Without hesitation, Stafford pointed to poise.

Poise is a huge one for the veteran QB as he emphasized that’s what allows young QBs to withstand the test of time. Matthew Stafford has seen it all: injuries, roster shakeups and pressure-packed moments, and he knows that talent alone isn’t enough.

“What, uh ... do you see anything when you're watching, like, a young quarterback where you're like, 'Oh, man, he's got it? Or, like ... what, I guess—what would you see as a trait in a guy that you like to see in a quarterback?” Kelce asked on the podcast (46:21).

That’s when he dropped Daniels’ name, highlighting how the Washington Commanders’ QB proved himself not just over a season but in game-defining moments. Stafford said:

“Yeah? I mean, I think poise is a huge one, right? Like, because I think that helps, um, you know, withstand time. I think quarterbacks—like, so much of it is longevity. How often can you do it? How many years in a row can you just go out there and be that player?

"And there's going to be times where things around you—or you—are battling something, or whatever, and it may not be as good. But, like, what kind of player are you when times are good? When times are bad?"

He continued:

“I think that's something, to me, that helps predict and project what guys are going to be like down the road, because that's what teams are all looking for, right? They don’t want a guy to be really good for just one year—they want him to be good for a long time.

"And that’s something, to me, that—like, you look at what Jayden Daniels is able to do—I mean, those guys, they proved it both, I think, through the longevity of the season, but also in-game, in big moments, being able to come up for the team. It's pretty cool."

And the numbers back it up. Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, wasted no time making history. By September, he set the rookie completion percentage record (91.3%) in a Monday Night Football win against the Bengals.

He followed that with an Offensive Rookie of the Month nod, completing a record-breaking 82.1% of his passes over a four-game span. Even a rib injury in October didn’t slow him down — he returned the next week to deliver a walk-off Hail Mary against Chicago.

Daniels closed the season with the greatest statistical rookie campaign ever. He led all rookie QBs in rushing yards (891), completion percentage (69%) and fourth-quarter TD passes (12). His Commanders finished 12-5, making their first deep playoff run since ‘91, and Daniels was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

So, when Matthew Stafford talks about longevity and big-moment performances, he’s got receipts. Daniels isn’t just good; he’s already proving he might be built for NFL greatness.

Why Matthew Stafford chose Georgia over Texas

Matthew Stafford had zero interest in being Vince Young 2.0. The Super Bowl-winning QB revealed on the "New Heights" podcast why he passed on the Texas Longhorns, despite growing up in the Lone Star State.

"I was never in love with University of Texas football," Stafford said. "I know all my buddies wanted me to go there. You know what didn't help? Because I went to Texas, I sat down with Greg Davis, who's the offensive coordinator.

"He pulls up tape of the game the year before. It's Vince Young versus Oklahoma State. ... He goes, well, when Vince is quarterback, we just say, beater box and run."

Stafford went on to say:

"And I'm like, yeah, right. Well, I ain't f***ing running. I was like, show me some Major Applewhite tape. That's what I need.

"You know, like, find me here, and he just showed me Vince stuff, and I'm like, I'm not going to hurdle the middle linebacker and do this s**t, so can you just, like, find me here? And it just—it didn't fit. But, yeah, that was my story in Texas. I was like, I don't know. I don't know what to tell you. That's not my skill set."

Matthew Stafford wanted a pro-style offense, not an RPO-heavy scheme. So, he went to Georgia (2006-08), threw for 7,731 yards, and became the No. 1 pick in 2009. Texas pivoted to Colt McCoy, who remains the Longhorns’ all-time leader in passing yards (13,253) and TDs (112).

No regrets on either side – Matthew Stafford got his ring, and Texas got a legend. But imagine what if?

