Matthew Stafford is reportedly looking for a new contract, which had led fans to predict that he would sit out practice until he and the Los Angeles Rams negotiated a deal. Instead, he went to practice and impressed, leaving many surprised and no one more so than his wife, Kelly.

She shared a video of her husband performing drills on her Instagram stories on Friday, along with the caption:

"The only thing that doesn't age backwards on this man is his beard. Like what in the world?"

Kelly Stafford's reaction to Matthew attending Rams practice

Matthew Stafford shares thoughts on in vitro fertilization

Kelly Stafford's "Morning After" podcast is one of a few premier NFL off-field podcasts out there, and sometimes features Matthew Stafford. During an episode last month, the podcast discussed a host of topics, including Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's controversial comments on the role of women.

Matthew Stafford also shared his thoughts on in vitro fertilization - based on his personal experience (their eldest twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler were born through this method in 2015).

"I mean, it's not what a lot of people go through, I feel like, as far as trying to figure out if you're pregnant. At that point, desperate might not be the right word, but a lot of people are giving everything they have. (1:05:35)

"And sometimes, I feel like what you're supposed to do is at certain times, it's the month and year when guys have chance of getting pregnant... and you have to work through it.

"It was tough. I was just trying to do whatever I could to support her, and whether that was giving her shots or listening, just trying to be there for her 'cause it is something that both of you go through... I'm just trying to empathize, and that's kinda hard for a guy to do for a girl."

After Sawyer and Chandler, the Staffords welcomed two more daughters, Hunter in 2018 and Tyler in 2020. In between those births, Kelly underwent surgery in 2019 to remove a brain tumor.