Matthew Stafford's daughter Hunter flaunts Taylor Swift merch during fun horse riding session with family

Matthew Stafford's daughter Hunter is a fan of Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The Rams quarterback's wife, Kelly, shared a glimpse of their kids' summer vacation outing on Instagram.

She posted pictures and videos on Tuesday, sharing about the daughters' fun-filled summer outing. Mrs. Stafford captioned her post:

"Summer (so far) with my besties."

In the third slide of the post, Matthew Stafford's daughter, Hunter, was seen enjoying a horse ride in Taylor Swift's merch. She wore a light pink hoodie with a print of several pictures of the renowned singer from her Eras Tour.

Kelly posted some other snaps with the daughters, including one beautiful picture of them sitting in a garden. She also shared an adorable video of the girls dancing in princess gowns.

Matthew and Kelly took their daughters on an outing to Busch Gardens earlier this year. On April 26, Kelly shared snaps on Instagram with the caption:

"I’ve been going to Busch Gardens ever since I learned how to walk. Bringing my kids back here is not only nostalgic, but brings them so much joy. Whenever I say we are going to Florida, the first question is, “do we get to go to Busch Gardens?!” It is a truly special place.. part amusement park, part zoo and has fun things to do for every age. If you’re ever in the area, I HIGHLY recommend it, you won’t regret it."

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly pens heartfelt message for the NFL QB on Father's Day

On Sunday, Kelly Stafford posted a heartfelt video, recapping beautiful moments of Matthew Stafford with their four daughters. The clip featured the girls playing with their father.

Mrs. Stafford penned a sweet message for the Rams QB:

"I’m lucky to be surrounded by good dads, which make incredible uncles to my kids.. but these two, well my daughters and I are just truly blessed. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there"

Matthew Stafford and Kelly are blessed with four daughters. The pair welcomed twin daughters, Sawyer Stafford and Chandler Page, in March 2017 and, a year later, were again blessed with a baby girl. Their third daughter, Hunter, was born in 2018, and the youngest daughter, Tyler, was born in 2020.

