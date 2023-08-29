Matthew Stafford’s failure to connect with younger teammates has fans calling out Rams QB as ‘Grandpa’

Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s stint with the Los Angeles Rams has been a roller-coaster ride. He experienced the peak during the 2021 season, leading the squad to a 12-5 regular-season record and victory in Super Bowl LVI.

Last season, the Rams came crashing down with a 5-12 finish. Stafford played only nine games due to a spinal cord contusion, which isn’t a good outcome during year one of his four-year, $160 million extension. This time, he can’t even remember his teammate’s names.

Matthew Stafford struggling to memorize his teammate’s names

Kenneth Arthur of the SB Nation website Turf Show Times wrote:

“Rams QB Matthew Stafford is having a hard time connecting with his young teammates, having to go as far as having the equipment staff print out a ‘face book’ so that he could remember everyone’s name and make an attempt to get to know them.”

A Redditor shared the article on the NFL subreddit, leading a fellow football fan to comment:

“And to think Frat Stafford was once criticized by some old Bears fart for how he wore his hat. Stafford's well on his way to being Grandpa”

Another Redditor stated:

“The rookies entering the league now were in elementary school when Stafford was entering the league.”

Here are other reactions to Matthew Stafford’s difficulty linking with his fellow Rams players:

Matthew Stafford will be relieved to see some familiar faces on offense, like Cam Akers, Tyler Higbee, Rob Havenstein, Van Jefferson, and Cooper Kupp. However, the Rams also have 23 rookies in their 90-man roster, and some might make the final 53-man rotation.

The Rams also brought in 26 undrafted free agents in addition to the 14 rookies they drafted. Among the drafted rookies are offensive guard Steve Avila, wide receiver Puka Nacua, tight end Davis Allen, running back Zach Evans, and quarterback Stetson Bennett.

That’s 40 new names that Stafford must memorize and associate by face. It might take time to master every person’s name, especially if you are also recalling the plays and verbiage of Sean McVay’s playbook.

Will the Rams' rebuild be successful?

It seems like their Super Bowl triumph occurred long ago and much has changed with the Rams’ roster then and now.

Jalen Ramsey is with the Miami Dolphins, while Von Miller plays for the Buffalo Bills. Andrew Whitworth has retired, and placekicker Matt Gray will suit up for the Indianapolis Colts.

However, as the Rams fight for relevance, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp will be their spark on offense, while Aaron Donald will anchor the defense. The veterans will lead them through an uphill battle against one of the toughest divisions in the NFL.

