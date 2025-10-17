  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Matthew Stafford’s Rams face major setback as Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell injuries linger ahead of Jaguars game in London

Matthew Stafford’s Rams face major setback as Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell injuries linger ahead of Jaguars game in London

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 17, 2025 14:36 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty
Matthew Stafford’s Rams face major setback as Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell injuries linger ahead of Jaguars game in London

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams have started the season with a 4-2 record. The NFC powerhouses are looking to make yet another Super Bowl push under long-time head coach Sean McVay.

Ad

However, the Rams are facing a significant setback ahead of their Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to Adam Grosband, wide receivers Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell are dealing with lingering injuries.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

CBS Sports reports that Puka Nacua suffered an ankle injury in the Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The star wide receiver has yet to practice this week, thereby reducing his chances of playing against the Jaguars in Week 7.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

CBS Sports states that Tutu Atwell pulled his hamstring at practice last Thursday. The veteran pass catcher missed the Ravens game as a result, and he's attempting to come back for Week 7. The report adds that Atwell was a limited participant on Wednesday but featured in full on Thursday.

Ad

There's a high chance that the Rams opt not to risk Puka Nacua as they have a bye week in Week 8. Sitting Nacua out of this week's game would give him two whole weeks to build on his fitness. Atwell's status will be clearer later on Friday.

Ad

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to continue their winning ways

The Los Angeles Rams have won four games in the 2025 season. Those wins were against the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and most recently, the Baltimore Ravens.

Next up for Matthew Stafford and Co. is a London game against a resurgent Jacksonville Jaguars side. The Jaguars are 4-2 for the campaign, and are looking better organized than last season. Plus, they'll be playing in familiar surroundings despite it being an international game.

Ad

Matthew Stafford will likely lean on perennial Pro Bowler Davante Adams in the event of Puka Nacua missing the game. Adams is a prolific route runner and one of the best wide receivers of his generation, and he'll look to take advantage of the injuries at the WR position.

The Rams are chasing their second Super Bowl of the past half-decade, and they'll fancy their chances with the current crop of talent.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications