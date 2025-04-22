Matthew Stafford's wife has 6-word message as Rams QB returns to offseason workouts ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Matthew Stafford’s offseason return to the LA Rams was officially marked Monday when the team’s Instagram account posted a video of the quarterback arriving at the team's facilities. Dressed in a light grey T-shirt, black shorts and a black cap, Stafford was greeted by media with a “good morning” before he responded with, “I wasn’t expecting you guys.”

His wife, Kelly Stafford, reshared the video on Instagram and captioned it,

“Back at it … The last part 🤣.”

Stafford’s appearance at the voluntary workout session comes after a second straight offseason of contract negotiations. Though he didn't go into details, the 37-year-old did acknowledge that he evaluated possible trade scenarios before agreeing to a restructured deal with the Rams. He added that staying in LA was always his top preference.

“There’s so many positive things about our organization, about our team. Never really wanted to leave,” Stafford said, via AP News. “Just happy to be back and happy that the Rams want me back.”

Stafford, entering his 17th NFL season and fifth with the Rams, is expected to lead the team in 2025 while leaving open the possibility of retirement beyond that. The Rams could reportedly draft a QB this week, either at No. 26 or by trading up. Stafford said that wouldn’t change his approach and added he’d welcome any rookie and share his experience.

The Rams’ offseason also included the addition of veteran receiver Davante Adams.

Matthew Stafford has thrown for over 52,000 yards in his career. His return offers stability as the Rams look to build on last year’s playoff run and continue preparing for the 2025 season with a long-term quarterback decision potentially on the horizon.

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly marks 6 years since brain surgery

On Saturday, Kelly Stafford shared an IG post commemorating the sixth anniversary of her brain tumor surgery. In 2019, she underwent a high-risk procedure to remove a benign tumor pressing on her balance nerve, which posed threats to her hearing and facial function.

Matthew Stafford’s wife captioned:

“Celebrating six years since my brain tumor removal at my favorite place on earth. #hallheaven.”

Kelly has previously discussed the decision-making process around her surgery, saying she wanted the tumor removed right away. Matthew was initially hesitant due to the medical risks involved. Post-surgery, Kelly had to relearn basic physical functions like walking and sitting.

In later interviews, both have spoken about how the experience brought their family closer. The successful outcome allowed Kelly to resume normal life.

