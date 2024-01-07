Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly addresses her "rude" behavior while deplaning with kids on Delta flight

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, is one of the more prominent WAGs in the NFL. She co-hosts a podcast called The Morning After with friend Hank Winchester, and she may now have a topic for the new episode.

On Saturday, Kelly shared an Instagram Story about a recent experience she had during one of her travels. While onboard her Delta flight, she suddenly started feeling sick and vomited at least twice.

As a result, she and her daughters had to be among the first to deplane and she apologized to anyone who might have found it "rude":

Kelly Stafford responds to alleged misbehavior in recent Delta flight

Matthew Stafford rests as Carson Wentz gets rare start in Rams' season finale vs. 49ers

After a major collapse from their Super Bowl-winning season, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are back in the playoffs.

The road to recovery was not easy, as they initially struggled with a 3-6 mark before their bye week. But since then, the team has been on an onslaught, going 6-1 thanks to the efforts of their quarterback and youngsters Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua, who have all made the Pro Bowl.

As a reward, the former Detroit Lion is getting a rest day against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, with Carson Wentz taking his place. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the fellow former Super Bowl champion began by expressing his gratitude for working with Stafford during camps:

“Obviously, it’s a different role for me and it’s been new in that regard, but it’s been a lot of fun working with Matthew and seeing kind of how he goes about his business.”

He also relished the opportunity of being on the field again:

“We’ll see how the week goes with all of that on their end as well, but I’m excited for it. I’ve played a couple times down there in San Fran(cisco) and it’s a fun environment... I haven’t played a game in a long time so I’m excited for it.”

Wentz signed with the Rams in November after former backup Brett Rypien struggled in his debut against the Green Bay Packers and was released.