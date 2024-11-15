Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly claims losing '16 years of life' to QB's NFL career

One of the key persons behind the success of Los Angeles star Matthew Stafford is his wife Kelly. She has been the biggest cheerleader and support pillar for the quarterback. Recently, Kelly opened up about losing almost 16 years of her life to the NFL star's football career.

In the latest episode of "The Morning After" podcast on Thursday, co-host Hank Winchester asked Kelly Stafford to shed light on dedicating her life to Matthew's career. Opening up about the same, Kelly said:

"Well if we talk about losing yourself like, yeah, last 16 years of my life or the last eight if you break it up, have revolved around a sport and the man I love playing that sport. And all of a sudden, you get taken away by the things surrounding the everyday life of his life." (7:04)

"I just kind of meshed with what I was supposed to be doing or what I thought was helpful to him and you lose yourself real quick. I literally go, like, 16 years ago, I was 19. I'm going, 'Where did this time go?' If I am looking at it, yes, we have been blessed," Kelly further added.

Moving forward in the podcast, Kelly Stafford explained how she feels blessed with her life, but still finds herself exhausted every now and then. Referring to her time at SoFi stadium for Rams vs Dolphins, she said:

"But like, last night, I fell asleep waiting for him in the suite. Everyone was up hanging out. I'm out cold. And it wasn't because I drank too much. It was that I was just exhausted." (7:59)

Kelly Stafford explained how she had an uncomfortable moment with Matthew, who found him asleep after the game. Nevertheless, it didn't turn into an issue because of the couple’s compatibility and understanding of each other. Talking about football, Kelly also explained her views on Monday Night Football.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly claimed Monday Night Football 'sucks'

Before talking about her life with Matthew Stafford, Kelly shared her views on Monday Night Football. She feels that MNF 'sucks.' Talking about the reason behind this opinion, Kelly said:

"Monday Night Football sucks. I'm sorry you have to wait all week all weekend, watch everyone else play all day Monday and then you play," Stafford said.

"The Morning After" podcast's co-host Hank Winchester opposed Kelly Stafford's opinion and said:

“But it's also a privilege to play on Monday Night Football because they're only having teams that they know are going to draw ratings, and Matthew, for so many years, when the Lions struggled, like, deserve to be in those Prime Time spots. When you win a Super Bowl and you're Super Bowl-winning quarterback, you get prime time slots, so that's just the way it goes.” (6:18)

Apart from sharing her controversial opinion on Monday Night Football, Kelly Stafford made headlines earlier this week for her confession to hiding her back injury from Matthew.

