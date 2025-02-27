Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly claims Rams star is ‘living his dream’ this offseason

Matthew Stafford and his family recently came from a trip to California. In fact, according to Kelly Stafford, the Los Angeles Rams' star has been "living his dream" this offseason.

Kelly's statement came via Thursday's episode of her "The Morning After" podcast, during which she revisited her memories from her family's vacation to Calamigos Ranch. Kelly claimed that the quarterback has played golf, his second favorite sport apart from football, two times in two weeks.

"He was playing golf at Augusta or in Augusta for the second time in two weeks. Yeah, he's, you know, living his dream right now so that's good," Kelly said. (2:36)

Before talking about Matthew Stafford having a great time in the offseason, Kelly Stafford revisited her California vacation memories. The Matthews enjoyed a great weekend at the Calamigos Ranch, reconnecting with mother nature. Recalling her "perfect" vacation memories, Kelly said:

"We actually spent the weekend at Calamigos Ranch, which is this cool ranch in the middle of the mountains. My kids were just running around outside. Cows, horses, the whole nine yards. Honestly it was perfection, just cuz the weather was so nice." (0:46)

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly recalled non-romantic Valentine's celebrations

Before visiting the Calamigos Ranch with her family, Kelly Stafford enjoyed Valentine's Day with the Rams star, however, in a non-romantic way.

Instead of enjoying a date, the couple took their kids to a gymnastics competition in Los Angeles. Recalling her trip to Las Vegas, in last Thursday's episode of her podcast, Kelly said:

"We had Valentine's Day in Vegas. It wasn't like let's go to Vegas. My daughters had a gymnastics competition, on a school day, in Las Vegas. I don't know, it got scheduled. I said we're on the team. It's a team sport." (18:23)

Kelly Stafford confessed that it was the last thing she wanted to do on Valentine's Day. But considering how the dates of the two events coincided, she ended up spending Valentine's Day in the least romantic way. However, the positive side to the story is that her kids won multiple medals in the event.

