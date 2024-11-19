Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly credits Taylor Swift for helping her achieve massive media success

Los Angeles Ram star Matthew Stafford's wife has often praised Taylor Swift for bringing a new female fan base to the NFL. However, Swift's influence hasn't been limited to helping the NFL grow. She has also helped Kelly Stafford's podcasting career.

On Sunday, Kelly Stafford appeared on the "Whine Down" podcast hosted by actress Jana Kramer and credited Swift for helping her "The Morning After" podcast achieve massive success. Stafford discussed how women follow "Timeout," a segment on her podcast, because of Swift's influence.

"The ‘Timeout’ is literally thanks to Taylor Swift because she’s gotten a lot of women into football, the timeout is literally based on football," Stafford said. "It's usually like the experience of game day that we went through, and also just the NFL in general, like the score, stuff like that. But also learning the game starting from the bottom, trying to teach." (32:09)

Moving forward, Stafford talked about how she often learns about football from her husband. Recalling her recent conversation with the Rams quarterback, Kelly said:

"Actually, like, as I'm doing this, I'm realizing how much I don't know. I was talking to Matthew the other day and I like looked at him at one point. So you're telling me you do a million things before that ball snapped. I can't even imagine."

Matthew Stafford's wife claimed losing '16 years' of life to Rams QB's career

During Thursday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford opened up about giving a good number of years to husband Matthew's NFL career. When co-host Hank Winchester asked her to shed light on the same, the podcaster said:

"Well if we talk about losing yourself like, yeah, last 16 years of my life or the last eight if you break it up, have revolved around a sport and the man I love playing that sport. And all of a sudden, you get taken away by the things surrounding the everyday life of his life." (7:04)

"I just kind of meshed with what I was supposed to be doing or what I thought was helpful to him and you lose yourself real quick. I literally go, like, 16 years ago, I was 19. I'm going, 'Where did this time go?' If I am looking at it, yes, we have been blessed."

During the same podcast, Stafford expressed her feelings about Monday Night Football. Kelly explained why she felt MNF "sucks;" however, Hank Winchester felt otherwise.

