Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly delivers her verdict on Tom Brady’s Netflix roast

The Tom Brady roast has overtaken everything as of now. It has become a part of the conversation, and now Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, has shed light on her perspective on the entire roast show.

The streaming giant Netflix dubbed the roast ‘The Greatest Roast of All Time, and it has lived up to its billing. Kelly, who has been married to the quarterback for nine years, has given her esteemed outlook for the roast.

Brady’s roast had a runtime of more than three hours and more than 20 people. Former athletes, comedians, and actors took to the mic to roast the former Patriots quarterback. Amid this, Kelly has given her props to Brady for enduring all the fun at his expense. She took to Instagram and shared her views in a caption on her selfie.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Shout out to Tom Brady for showing people that not everything needs to be taken seriously,” she wrote.

“It’s been quite a while since we had someone show us how to laugh at ourselves and damn did, we all need the lesson. So, thank you.”

Kelly Strafford's Message to Tom Brady

Kelly Stafford has been well-versed in the NFL world for some years now. And her vote of confidence is good news for not only Tom Brady but for Netflix as well.

Other opinions on the roast of Tom Brady

Kelly’s voice stands out among an ocean of negative views about the roast. The popular daytime talk show on ABC ‘The View’ shared their displeasure with the content presented on the show, labeling it “mean-spirited”.

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd declared the NFL to be superior to the NBA following this roast. Cowherd said on his show 'The Herd with Colin Cowherd' that this type of show could never include an NBA player because there are "too many egos" involved.

In the coming days, there will be several more high-profile responses for this famous roasting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback