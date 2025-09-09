  • home icon
  Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly drops 1-word reaction on $84,000,000 QB's no-look pass during Rams vs. Texans

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly drops 1-word reaction on $84,000,000 QB's no-look pass during Rams vs. Texans

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 09, 2025 19:21 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 - Source: Getty
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly took note of his no-look pass. - Source: Getty

Matthew Stafford kicked off his 17th season in the National Football League and did so with a win. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback led his team to a 14-9 victory over the Houston Texans at home and the quarterback showed that he still pull off some magic at 37-years-old.

Kelly Stafford reshared a video on her Instagram Story of a no-look pass thrown the by the Los Angeles Rams quarterback. She used a simple one word response to show how impressed she was by her husband's quick thinking play.

"Yeesh."-Kelly Stafford wrote
Kelly Stafford had a one-word response to her husband's epic play in Week 1. (Photo via Kelly Stafford's Instagram Story)
Kelly Stafford had a one-word response to her husband's epic play in Week 1. (Photo via Kelly Stafford's Instagram Story)

Matthew Stafford is in the midst of a two-year deal worth $84 million that was restructured this offseason.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reflected on Week 1 of the NFL season

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams kicked off the season in the right way with a Week 1 win. His wife, Kelly Stafford documented the first regular season gameday of the year with a carousel of photos in a post on Instagram.

Amongst the photos in the social media post was a clip of Kelly Stafford and their four daughters greeting the quarterback on the sidelines after pregame warmups. The quarterback receives hugs and a pep talk from his four daughters, a pregame ritual for the Stafford family. The girls were all dressed in Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams clothing, showing their support for the quarterback.

"Week one ✔️"-Kelly Stafford captioned the post
She also shared a photo that she and her daughters posed for on the sidelines. Her three older daughters each wore matching Stafford jerseys while her youngest daughter Tyler, wore a Los Angeles Rams cheerleading outfit.

Kelly Stafford also gave a glimpse of her view from their suite at SoFi Stadium. Stafford had a solid game in Week 1, he completed 21 of 29 attempted passes and threw for 245 yards and one touchdown. The quarterback also became the tenth in the history of the National Football League to throw for 60,000 yards.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
