Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly drops 1-word reaction on $84,000,000 QB's no-look pass during Rams vs. Texans

Matthew Stafford kicked off his 17th season in the National Football League and did so with a win. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback led his team to a 14-9 victory over the Houston Texans at home and the quarterback showed that he still pull off some magic at 37-years-old. Kelly Stafford reshared a video on her Instagram Story of a no-look pass thrown the by the Los Angeles Rams quarterback. She used a simple one word response to show how impressed she was by her husband's quick thinking play. &quot;Yeesh.&quot;-Kelly Stafford wroteKelly Stafford had a one-word response to her husband's epic play in Week 1. (Photo via Kelly Stafford's Instagram Story)Matthew Stafford is in the midst of a two-year deal worth $84 million that was restructured this offseason. Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reflected on Week 1 of the NFL seasonMatthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams kicked off the season in the right way with a Week 1 win. His wife, Kelly Stafford documented the first regular season gameday of the year with a carousel of photos in a post on Instagram. Amongst the photos in the social media post was a clip of Kelly Stafford and their four daughters greeting the quarterback on the sidelines after pregame warmups. The quarterback receives hugs and a pep talk from his four daughters, a pregame ritual for the Stafford family. The girls were all dressed in Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams clothing, showing their support for the quarterback. &quot;Week one ✔️&quot;-Kelly Stafford captioned the post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe also shared a photo that she and her daughters posed for on the sidelines. Her three older daughters each wore matching Stafford jerseys while her youngest daughter Tyler, wore a Los Angeles Rams cheerleading outfit. Kelly Stafford also gave a glimpse of her view from their suite at SoFi Stadium. Stafford had a solid game in Week 1, he completed 21 of 29 attempted passes and threw for 245 yards and one touchdown. The quarterback also became the tenth in the history of the National Football League to throw for 60,000 yards.