Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly gets real about life as mom of four girls -"Surviving" 

Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, are parents to four daughters, twins Chandler and Sawyer, Hunter and Tyler. Kelly Stafford recently took part in the current social media trend where people can use Artificial Intelligence to create a Barbie doll that resembles their own appearance and lifestyle.
Kelly Stafford's AI-themed Barbie doll included her four daughters and the group was called the "Stafford Squad". The doll that depicted her wore a shirt that read "surviving, kinda," to which the mother of four added her own caption that describes her life as a parent.
"surviving,.kinda" about sums it up-Stafford wrote on her Instagram Story
It is also worth noting that the "Stafford Squad" AI dolls were dressed in blue and yellow, showing support for Matthew Stafford's Los Angeles Rams. The AI versions of her daughters were all dressed as cheerleaders, a nod to her past as a college cheerleader.
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly sends heartfelt message on anniversary
Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, met while both attended the University of Georgia. While he was the quarterback for the Bulldogs, she was a cheerleader.
On April 4, the Staffords celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and Kelly Stafford shared a sweet tribute on Instagram. She expressed her love for the Los Angeles Rams quarterback and everything they have built in their years of marriage, gleefully excited for the next decade of their relationship.
"10 years in and my heart feels so full. Couldn’t imagine loving you more, but I know over the next decade, that’s exactly what’s gonna happen. Happy anniversary John Matthew Stafford❤️"-Kelly Stafford wrote on Instagram.
In the carousel of photos on her Instagram account, Kelly Stafford shared a photo of the couple wearing their "Mr." and "Mrs." baseball caps on their 10th anniversary as well as on their wedding day, showing the transition of a decade.
After the now Los Angeles Rams quarterback was drafted first overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2009 NFL draft, the couple continued their relationship. They got engaged in 2014 and then married in April 2015.
