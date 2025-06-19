Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly gushes over QB's BTS-looks from Rams' minicamp in Maui

Quarterback Matthew Stafford will soon embark on his 17th season in the National Football League. This week, the Los Angeles Rams traveled to Maui, Hawaii, for a unique minicamp experience on the island.
As Stafford begins offseason work with his offense, he has a big fan in his wife, Kelly Stafford. The Los Angeles Rams' quarterback's wife reshared a photo of her husband in his practice uniform, dropping back. She added a caption in her Instagram Story, gushing over her husband's 'cute' looks.
"He cute," Kelly Stafford captioned the Instagram Story.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The Los Angeles Rams' trip to Maui is also allowing the team to give back to those affected by the devastating Lahaina fires that occurred in 2023. The Rams' 2025 rookie class is working with Habitat for Humanity this week after scheduled practices and helping build homes for those in need.
Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, shared heartfelt Father's Day message for Rams QB
Sunday was Father's Day, and Kelly Stafford took a moment to honor her husband and father. In a post on Instagram, the mother of four shared different clips of the quarterback with their daughters as well as her father, Jay Hall.
In the caption, she expressed how grateful she is to be surrounded by great fathers. She then shared her love for Matthew Stafford and her own father for the love they bring to her and her four daughters.
"I’m lucky to be surrounded by good dads, which make incredible uncles to my kids..but these two, well my daughters and I are just truly blessed. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there ❤️"-Kelly Stafford wrote in her Father's Day tribute post
Kelly and Matthew Stafford met when both were student athletes at the University of Georgia. The couple got engaged in March 2014, and they got married in April 2015. They welcomed twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler in March 2017, then daughter Hunter in August 2018, and their youngest daughter Tyler in June 2020.
LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.