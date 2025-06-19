Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly gushes over QB's BTS-looks from Rams' minicamp in Maui

Quarterback Matthew Stafford will soon embark on his 17th season in the National Football League. This week, the Los Angeles Rams traveled to Maui, Hawaii, for a unique minicamp experience on the island.

Ad

As Stafford begins offseason work with his offense, he has a big fan in his wife, Kelly Stafford. The Los Angeles Rams' quarterback's wife reshared a photo of her husband in his practice uniform, dropping back. She added a caption in her Instagram Story, gushing over her husband's 'cute' looks.

"He cute," Kelly Stafford captioned the Instagram Story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, gushed over her husband's appearance at minicamp. (Photo via Kelly Stafford's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Los Angeles Rams' trip to Maui is also allowing the team to give back to those affected by the devastating Lahaina fires that occurred in 2023. The Rams' 2025 rookie class is working with Habitat for Humanity this week after scheduled practices and helping build homes for those in need.

Ad

Trending

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, shared heartfelt Father's Day message for Rams QB

Sunday was Father's Day, and Kelly Stafford took a moment to honor her husband and father. In a post on Instagram, the mother of four shared different clips of the quarterback with their daughters as well as her father, Jay Hall.

In the caption, she expressed how grateful she is to be surrounded by great fathers. She then shared her love for Matthew Stafford and her own father for the love they bring to her and her four daughters.

Ad

"I’m lucky to be surrounded by good dads, which make incredible uncles to my kids..but these two, well my daughters and I are just truly blessed. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there ❤️"-Kelly Stafford wrote in her Father's Day tribute post

Kelly and Matthew Stafford met when both were student athletes at the University of Georgia. The couple got engaged in March 2014, and they got married in April 2015. They welcomed twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler in March 2017, then daughter Hunter in August 2018, and their youngest daughter Tyler in June 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.