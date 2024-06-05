Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly hails Caitlin Clark effect as WNBA superstar spurs record attendance at Indiana Fever

Being the wife of a star athlete herself, Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly is nothing but proud of Clark. Caitlin Clark is making a good name for herself in the WNBA and has definitely changed things for the Indiana Fever ever since she joined the team.

Sports Illustrated recently shared interesting viewership stats, highlighting the effect of Caitlin Clark on Indiana Fever's viewership rise. Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, reshared the Instagram post, along with her reaction to the stats.

"Baller," Kelly Stafford wrote on her Instagram.

Kelly Stafford’s reaction to Caitlin Clark's effect on Indiana's viewership rise (Image Source: Kelly/Instagram Story)

The Instagram post described how, according to the Across the Timeline, Indiana Fever is having a league-high of 16,571 fans in home games. In the first five home games, the total attendance was about 82,857, which is more than that of the 2023 season, all thanks to Caitlin Clark.

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly said she is "happy being a homemaker"

While Harrison Butker's controversy was steaming hot, Kelly Stafford weighed in on her reaction to the controversial speech by the Chiefs' kicker. In her statement, Kelly Stafford expressed how she is happy being a homemaker; however, she noted that it's not the story of every woman.

"I'm happy and I thrive at home with being the homemaker, but that's not every woman's story nor should it have to be. Some women choose not to stay home and some women don't have the luxury to choose. We all might not agree on everything, but I think we all want the same end goal, a better world for our kids," Kelly Stafford said.

Kelly concluded her statement by pinpointing how she believes its essential to support both men and women towards their goals. Talking about the same, she said:

"I think supporting and encouraging women and men in whatever roles they choose is a great first step towards that goal."

Kelly Stafford isn’t the only significant other of an NFL star who shared her opinion on Harrison Butker’s speech. Isaac Rochell's wife, Allison Kuch, also went viral for her reaction to Butker’s comments. In addition to her, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia, also reacted to the kicker’s “motherhood” comment.