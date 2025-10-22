  • home icon
  Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly hints at Puka Nacua being 'first crush' of one of Rams QB's daughters

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly hints at Puka Nacua being 'first crush' of one of Rams QB's daughters

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 22, 2025 12:19 GMT
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly and Puka Nacua (Image Source: Getty)

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, hinted at their daughter’s first crush in a social media story. She shared a picture of their daughter with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua on Instagram on Tuesday.

Last week, as the Rams players traveled to London for their game and Kelly gave fans a glimpse of the outing. She shared a photo of her daughter and revealed that after the trip, she asked her what her favorite part was.

In the next Instagram story, Kelly posted a picture of their daughter with Nacua and opened up about how nervous she was talking to him.

“And she said this. Never seen this girl so speechless as when she was trying to speak to Puka Nacua. Might very well be her first crush,” Kelly wrote.
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly hints at Puka Nacua being 'first crush' of one of Rams QB's daughters
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly hints at Puka Nacua being 'first crush' of one of Rams QB's daughters/@kbstafford89

Matthew Stafford and Kelly's daughter posed in black pants and a T-shirt paired with a blue jacket.

The couple is parents of four daughters. They welcomed twins Sawyer and Chandler in March 2017, followed by their third daughter, Hunter, in 2018. Their youngest, Tyler, was born in 2020.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly offered a glimpse of their London trip

Kelly traveled to London for the Los Angeles Rams’ Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Last week, she shared Instagram pictures from their second day in the city.

"This was a good idea filled with laughter, tea times, heights, sugar, sleepiness, Lion King roars, silliness, and just straight joy. London, day 2. #staffordsisterstadiumseries," Kelly captioned her post.
Kelly posted a snap of their four daughters in the first slide, followed by photos of their dinner outing and other moments from the city.

It was an impressive outing for the Rams in Week 7, as they secured their fifth win of the season against the Jaguars, 35-7. They will have a bye week and will next return to play on Nov. 3 against the New Orleans Saints.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
