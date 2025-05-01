Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly joins hands with Rams community to make ‘big impact’ for Earth Day

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, has collaborated with the Los Angeles Rams to build an edible garden. Kelly actively takes part in the charity event, and on Tuesday, the Rams shared a post on their Instagram account about their good cause for nature.

Ad

In their post, the NFL team shared several pictures of their volunteers working to create a fully functional edible garden. In partnership with the California Reserves, the team has plans to create five such gardens, and the first one was completed.

Sharing the post, Rams wrote in the caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Makin’ a big impact on Earth Day. 🌎In partnership with California Resource Corporation, we constructed the first of five fully functional edible gardens."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Meanwhile, in the picture shared by the Rams, Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, was spotted doing some gardening. For the gardening, Mrs Stafford wore comfortable black shorts and a matching t-shirt and hand gloves. In one of the pictures, she even posed with Rams' mascot, Rampage.

Earlier in March 2025, Kelly attended a charity event to spread awareness among people about infertility. She was joined by her husband, Matthew Stafford, at the event.

Ad

On March 5, she posted a few pictures of the event on her Instagram account, and in the caption, she talked about the Chosen Fertility Group, writing:

"@chosenfertility offers financial and educational support for people on their fertility journeys. It was a honor to help kick off their expansion to LA this last weekend❤️ See my highlights for more information on how to donate or bid on silent auction items."

Ad

Ad

In the charity event, Kelly turned heads in her glamorous body-fit dress, while Stafford wore a black-colored suit, complementing his wife.

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly Stafford shares heartwarming moments from a family trip to Busch Gardens

Last week, Kelly posted a few pictures of her trip with her kids and friend to Busch Gardens. In the caption of the post, the NFL star’s wife gushed about the venue and suggested that people visit that. She wrote:

Ad

"I’ve been going to Busch Gardens ever since I learned how to walk. Bringing my kids back here is not only nostalgic, but brings them so much joy. Whenever I say we are going to Florida, the first question is, “do we get to go to Busch Gardens?!” It is a truly special place.. part amusement park, part zoo and has fun things to do for every age. If you’re ever in the area, I HIGHLY recommend it, you won’t regret it."

Ad

Matthew Stafford and Kelly have been married since 2015 and have since welcomed four daughters together. Their firstborns were twins Sawyer and Chandler, whom they welcomed in 2017. A year later, the pair was blessed with another daughter, Hunter, and then in 2020, they welcomed their fourth daughter, Tyler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.