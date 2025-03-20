Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly jokes about parenting feeling like elementary school all over again

On Wednesday, Kelly Stafford, Matthew Stafford’s wife, took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself and her husband working on elementary schoolwork. She also wrote a small note describing the situation:

Ad

“Who knew parenting meant also going back to elementary school.”

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford doing elementary school work

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The picture reflected the efforts Matthew and Kelly put into their parenting responsibilities. They are often seen taking care of their family of six as a team.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The couple has four daughters: Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter and Tyler. Identical twins Sawyer and Chandler, born March 31, 2017, often dress alike, attend cheer and tumbling classes together and previously played T-ball. Now in first grade, Sawyer wants to be an artist, while Chandler dreams of playing soccer. They turn eight later this month.

The Stafford couple welcomed their third daughter, Hunter, on August 16, 2018. She is nicknamed "Huntie" by her mom and has a sassy personality. Besides striking poses for the camera, she loves dancing, cheering and tumbling.

Ad

On June 26, 2020, the Staffords welcomed their fourth daughter, Tyler Hall Stafford. Since she was born during the COVID-19 pandemic, Matthew reflected on the difficult times and said:

“It's difficult enough having a child, being a parent for the first time or the second time or the third time. Doing it in the middle of a pandemic brings all sorts of new challenges.”

Ad

Despite the challenges of a gruelling football schedule and being a parent to four young daughters, Matthew Stafford has handled things well, much to the credit of his wife, Kelly. Known for her podcast, "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank," she shares insights on parenting, personal anecdotes and football.

Kelly Stafford shares a parenting tip on handling school bullies

In one of the recent episodes, she provided a personal tip on parenting. While discussing how to handle bullies at school, she opened up and shared her opinion:

Ad

“I think I would try first to deal with it in my own house,” she added. “A lot of times—and honestly, the girls have talked about this one boy at their school—and I just tell them to avoid him.”

She believes that not every minor issue needs to be tackled in a full-blown manner. However, she also suggested that if the matter escalates, it is important to talk to the parents of bullies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.