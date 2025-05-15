Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly makes feelings known on Rams vs. Jaguars London showdown 

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, shared her thoughts on the Rams' showdown in London. On Tuesday, the NFL team announced its game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the season. The game will take place at London's Wembley Stadium on October 19, starting at 6:30 PDT.

Kelly Stafford reacted to the news by sharing a post containing the details of the game on her Instagram account. She posted a photo of the Rams and in the caption, she shared her excitement, writing:

"LFG!!! Our girls and their first 72 hours flight phew. Will gladly take any tips y'all have for that!!!"

The Jaguars are regulars in the NFL London games and have featured in them every year since 2013 (excluding 2020 due to the pandemic). As for the Rams, this will be their first London game since 2019.

Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford is set to make his first trip to London since going with the Detroit Lions in 2015.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares a rare glimpse of a vacation with kids

This offseason, Matthew Stafford joined his family for vacation. On April 26, Kelly Stafford shared a few pictures of her outing on her Instagram account, and in the caption, she talked about her experience. She wrote:

"I’ve been going to Busch Gardens ever since I learned how to walk. Bringing my kids back here is not only nostalgic, but brings them so much joy. Whenever I say we are going to Florida, the first question is, “do we get to go to Busch Gardens?!” It is a truly special place.. part amusement park, part zoo and has fun things to do for every age. If you’re ever in the area, I HIGHLY recommend it, you won’t regret it."

Kelly Stafford shared the pictures of her daughters and also some snaps with their friends. She also shared some videos sharing more glimpses of her trip.

Matthew and Kelly Stafford are college sweethearts and have been married since 2015. The couple is blessed with four daughters. Their firstborn was the identical twins born back in 2017, named Sawyer and Chandler, and just a year later, they welcomed their third daughter, Hunter. The NFL couple then welcomed another daughter named Tyler in 2020.

