Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly opens up about wanting to be 'boy mom' before becoming parent to 4 daughters

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, opened up about her kids in a recent social media post. This week, while celebrating Daughters’ Day, she shared an adorable picture of her girls on Instagram and, in the caption, said that she once thought of welcoming a baby boy.Kelly posted a throwback picture of her girls twinning in white outfits and penned a sweet caption.&quot;Couldn’t believe I once thought I was gonna be a boy mom. God knew exactly what I needed and it was them. Happy National Daughters Day to my girlies ❤️&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatthew Stafford and Kelly, who have been together since their college days, got married in an intimate ceremony in 2015, and two years after the big day, they became parents. The couple welcomed twin daughters, Sawyer and Chandler, and in 2018, they were blessed with Hunter. Their youngest daughter, Tyler, was born in June 2020.Kelly often shares updates about her kids on Instagram, and this offseason, she spent most of her time with them. Three of her elder daughters attended Camp High Harbour, the same camp she went to while she was in school.Last month, in a post on Instagram, Matthew Stafford's wife provided an update on her daughters’ academic life and shared that her elder ones are in third grade, Hunter is in second grade, and the youngest one is in kindergarten. While her daughters started their academic session, Stafford is playing his sixth season with the Los Angeles Rams.Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, shares glimpses of her recent outingAs the new NFL season started earlier this month, Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, and their daughters attended the game to cheer for him. In a post on Wednesday, Kelly posted glimpses of their outing. She shared a few pictures and videos with a caption:&quot;The exhaust is worth the memories. The last few days, Philly and NYC&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe posts included snaps of the girls cheering for their father on the field, along with a few snaps of their off-field outings.The Los Angeles Rams have so far played three games this season. They had a marvelous start, winning their first two matchups against the Houston Texans (14-9) and Tennessee Titans (33-19), but lost against the Philadelphia Eagles (33-26).Stafford completed his 60,000 yards in passing for his career after the Rams’ fabulous start to the season. He recorded 739 yards in the last three games. Next, the Rams will play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 29.