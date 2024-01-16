Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly points fingers at NFL refs with Rams QB tested for concussion

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams saw their season come to an end at the hands of the Detroit Lions with more than just Sunday's 24-23 score being the headline. A controversy over a big hit that Stafford took developed, with the quarterback's wife, Kelly Stafford, addressing it on a podcast.

Stafford is known for his toughness, and at times, he is too tough for his own good. That was seen when he took a brutal hit in the second half. It appeared that Stafford may have been knocked out for a couple of seconds before bouncing up and being taken to the sidelines. The Lions were not called for roughing the passer on the play, however.

Kelly Stafford took issue with the big hit her husband took in the third quarter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I hate to say this, but listen, there were a lot of missed calls in that game going both ways," Kelly Stafford said on "The Morning After Getting Closure" podcast. "I feel like the refs were struggling to time it on the clock. There was a few times where ... they didn't announce anything. It was weird. That roughing-the-passer call. Yeah, being head-to-head late after (being) crushed by three guys. That one bothered me.”

Expand Tweet

Matthew Stafford and Rams had stellar season

NFC wild-card playoff game: Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

This season was supposed to be a throwaway for the Rams as the salary cap squeeze meant several key pieces were shipped off in the offseason, most notably Jalen Ramsey.

After Week 9, it looked like it was following the script, but then Matthew Stafford and the Rams team turned it around. What followed were seven wins in their last eight games as Los Angeles tore through the second half of the season to book their spot in the playoffs with a 10-7 record.

Stafford finished with a 9-6 record and threw for 3,965 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Rookie receiver Puka Nacua was outstanding, catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. He was a revelation. Running back Kyren Williams surpassed 1,000 rushing yards as he, along with Nacua, were the catalysts for the surprisingly good season

While the Rams with Matthew Stafford could feel hard done by losing to the Lions 24-23, the sheer fact that they even got to the playoffs was a strong achievement, not that it feels like it now for them.