Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, opened up about World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler’s life perspective. The American golfer has been enjoying a remarkable season on the PGA Tour, winning four tournaments.In a press conference in last week’s final Major of the year, The Open Championship, Scheffler opened up about what it means to win a tournament and how things change after the victory.&quot;It feels like you work your whole life to celebrate winning a tournament for like a few minutes,&quot; Scheffler said (via ASAP Sports).&quot;It only lasts a few minutes, that kind of euphoric feeling. ... You win it, you celebrate, get to hug my family, my sister's there, it's such an amazing moment. Then it's like, okay, what are we going to eat for dinner? Life goes on.&quot;His motivational quotes were shared by Sportssish on Instagram, which was reshared by Stafford’s wife with an emotional, heartfelt nod praising the Highland Park High School alumni.“Something in the water in Highland Park ... not to become pro athletes, but to become men who just fully get what life is about. @scottiescheffler @claytonkershaw @matthewstafford,” she wrote on her Instagram story.Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly praises Rams QB's high school in heartfelt nod to Scottie Scheffler’s life perspective/@kbstafford89Scottie Scheffler did his schooling at Highland Park High School. so did Matthew Stafford and Clayton Kershaw.Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, shares heartfelt video recalling “offseason”Matthew Stafford made the most of the offseason to spend with his family. As he prepares to start training camp, his wife, Kelly, shared a heartfelt video about the beautiful moments.She posted an Instagram clip featuring glimpses of her vacation with the kids and the events they have attended, writing:&quot;Am always grateful for an offseason with you, while always looking forward to another football season. Soon these seasons won’t exist, so not taking any of it for granted.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStafford is preparing to play his fifth season with the Los Angeles Rams. In his last season, he recorded 3,762 yards in passing as the Rams reached the playoffs, losing to eventual Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles.Stafford and Co. start their new season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 8.