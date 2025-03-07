Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly praises Sean McVay for supporting during "crazy" Rams trade drama

After initially planning to part ways with Matthew Stafford, the Los Angeles Rams made a U-turn and handed the quarterback a new deal to extend his stay with the franchise. The veteran and his family were adamant about wanting to remain in LA and after positive discussions with the top brass, they got their wish.

However, the time between the Rams shopping Stafford around and handing him an extension was extremely stressful for the quarterback's wife, Kelly. She detailed the experience on the latest episode of her podcast, The Morning After Media, saying:

"Here's one thing. He's very good at compartmentalizing everything. Me, on the other hand, when he says, 'You think about the uncertainty all the time you go crazy.' I went fu***ng mad. I went so crazy." [From 15:31]

She gave a shoutout to Rams head coach Sean McVay for being the bridge between the team and Stafford:

"But I will say, Sean [McVay] has always been such a good communicator, in every aspect. I give him so much credit in that and obviously it is public that there was that 6:30 a.m. meeting. And that was him. I just felt like he wanted to make sure that everything was good for everybody. I was grateful for that." [From 15:45]

Matthew Stafford contract: QB and team to run it back in 2025

Reports suggest that Matthew Stafford's new deal with the Rams gave the quarterback a pay raise but did not tack on more years to his existing deal with the franchise. His latest contract with the team is set to expire in 2026, like his previous agreement.

However, the team wanted to reduce the $102 million cap hit that the veteran signal-caller's contract carried and was willing to trade him to help ease that load. They eventually reached an agreement with the 37-year-old that gave him a hike and also achieved their goal of creating cap space.

Stafford is coming off an underwhelming campaign, where he averaged 235.1 passing yards per game, the third-lowest mark of his career since becoming a starter. However, his struggles can be attributed to the Rams' underwhelming pass protection, which ranked 17th in the league last season.

The Rams will now use the 2025 NFL draft and the cap space that Matthew Stafford's new deal has created to address their O-line issue.

