  Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, reacts to Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany's 30th birthday IG dump

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, reacts to Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany's 30th birthday IG dump

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 03, 2025 05:37 GMT
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, reacts to Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany's 30th birthday IG dump

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, reacted to Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany's social media post. Brittany, who celebrated her 30th birthday this week, shared a few glimpses of the celebration on Instagram on Tuesday.

She posted pictures with her friends from her birthday bash and a few vacation snaps, along with a one-word caption.

"THIRTY🤍" Brittany wrote.
Matthew Stafford's wife reacted to the post with three fire emojis in the comments section.

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia, also shared a heartfelt message.

"Thirty looks fabulous on you!" she wrote.

Patrick Mahomes sent love to his wife's post with a red heart emoji, while his mother, Randi, penned a sweet message:

"Cheers to you and your fabulous day ❤️ love ya," Randi wrote.
Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, also reacted to Brittany Mahomes' post.

"Nothing gets me going more than a good lychee!! Happy Birthday ❤️❤️," Kristin wrote.
Reactions to Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany's 30th birthday IG dump/@brittanylynne

Brittany Mahomes shared a picture of her getting ready for the big day in the first slide of the post, followed by a snap of posing by the bookshelf in a brown dress.

She also shared a snap with Taylor Swift in the fourth-to-last slide, wearing matching black outfits. Brittany provided a glimpse of her vacation on a yacht in the last few snaps of the post. She posted a photo where she posed on the yacht in black-and-white swimwear.

Patrick Mahomes celebrates his wife Brittany's birthday with a sweet post

Patrick Mahomes celebrated his wife Brittany's birthday with a heartfelt post on Instagram. He shared three pictures of his family with a five-word caption.

"Happy 30th Babe! Love you! ❤️" he wrote.
Mahomes’ first snap showed Brittany posing with their two daughters, Sterling and Golden. It was followed by a picture with their son, Bronze. In the last slide, Brittany and Patrick posed together, twinning in white outfits.

Mahomes is looking forward to the upcoming season this month. The Chiefs start the new season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 6. Before that, in preseason, they lost all three games.

They faced the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason opening game but lost 20-17, followed by defeats in their next two games against the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears.

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

