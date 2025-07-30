  • home icon
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly receives 2-word message from Puka Nacua on unseen ESPYs memory dump

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 30, 2025 13:27 GMT
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly receives 2-word message from Puka Nacua on unseen ESPYs memory dump (Image Source: Getty)

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, shares a glimpse of her ESPYs outing in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback attended the award show with his wife.

The couple made headlines for their stylish outfits, and weeks later, on Monday, Kelly posted a reel of their red carpet look on Instagram. She shared a short video of them with a caption in which she talked about the outing.

"Every few years we decide to dress up," Kelly wrote. "Glad we did because @shanemgillis made me almost pee myself multiple times. Turns out, laughing is fun.. more people should try it. Signed, Fat, ugly dog wife 🤣🤣🤣 #espys2025."
Matthew Stafford's fellow teammate, Puka Nacua, reacted to the post in the comments section with a two-word reply.

"The staffords🙏🏽" Nacua wrote.
Matthew Stafford&#039;s wife Kelly receives 2-word message from Puka Nacua on unseen ESPYs memory dump/@kbstafford89
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly receives 2-word message from Puka Nacua on unseen ESPYs memory dump/@kbstafford89

For the outing, Mr. and Mrs. Stafford wore all-black outfits. The NFL star donned a black shirt, pairing it with a matching blazer and pants, while Kelly wore a matching body fit dress. She styled her hair in a messy bun and carried a black clutch in one hand.

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, shares a glimpse of her "last night of offseason"

This offseason, Matthew Stafford enjoyed time with his family. In last week's Instagram post, his wife, Kelly, shared a short video, offering a glimpse of their last night of the offseason before the NFL quarterback began training camp.

Kelly posted the video along with a caption in which she talked about the outing.

"Swimming, s’mores, smiles, socks with sandals, and see ya laters. The last night of offseason did not disappoint," she wrote.
In another Instagram post on July 22, Kelly shared a recap of her offseason outings. She posted a video including the memorable moments she spent with her husband and kids over the last few months, with a caption:

"Am always grateful for an off-season with you, while always looking forward to another football season. Soon these seasons won’t exist so not taking any of it for granted."
Matthew Stafford is preparing for his fifth season with the Los Angeles Rams. In his last season, he recorded 3,762 passing yards. His team secured its spot in the playoffs, but after losing a game against the Philadelphia Eagles, they missed the chance to reach the Super Bowl Championship.

They will start the new season on Sept. 8 against the Houston Texans.

