Matthew Stafford has the Rams on a two-game winning streak after defeating their NFC West rivals, the Arizona Cardinals, in Week 12. The former No. 1 overall pick had a great game that didn't go unnoticed in the Stafford home.

Matthew's wife, Kelly Stafford, talked about her husband's performance on her "The Morning After With Kelly Stafford & Hank" podcast. In a recent episode, she shared a rare feat accomplished in his illustrious NFL career against the Cardinals.

“Arizona has been way more competitive than that," Stafford said. "That was an a*s-kicking, I would say. You don’t get those very often in the NFL, so it was nice.

"I don’t care who you are, what team you’re playing, an ass-kicking is rare. He [Matthew] had three touchdowns in the first half. Those have been hell-hard to come by, so it was nice.”

Overall, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback had four touchdowns in total with 229 yards on 25 of 33 passing. Tight end Tyler Higbee was on the receiving end of two of those first-half touchdowns in the game. Running back Kyren Williams got the other one.

Los Angeles (5-6) is sitting in third place in the NFC West after the 37-14 win. It was Matthew Stafford's 53rd career game with at least three touchdown passes in a game, second to Aaron Rodgers amongst active quarterbacks (82). The Rams star now has 13 touchdowns this season and at least one in all nine of his starts.

Is Matthew Stafford considering retirement after the 2023 season?

There were rumors that the former Detroit Lions star was thinking about hanging up the cleats after this season. Stafford addressed those rumors in an appearance earlier this month on "The Pat McAfee Show," and shut them down:

"I don't think I'll go until the wheels completely fall off, they're wobbling a little bit right now as we speak. I love playing this game. I love competing, I love being in the locker room with the guys...I love this team, I love the city, it's been a blast.

"Obviously had a bunch of success in our first year, and trying to duplicate that to either this year, next year, whenever it is. But I enjoy playing too much to hang it up."

Stafford also added that they talked to Kelly about retirement after last season ended in a spinal cord injury. The 35-year-old signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Rams last March.