Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reviews Carrie Underwood's controversial performance at Donald Trump's inauguration

The internet has been buzzing with different opinions on singer Carrie Underwood's performance during the Presidential inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump.

While some people have been unimpressed with Underwood, some found no issue with her performance, including Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly.

In Thursday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford and her co-host Hank Winchester discussed the controversy around Carrie Underwood's performance. Starting the conversation, Winchester shared his take and said:

“I thought Carrie Underwood was fantastic. I don’t like people coming after her for … to me, no matter who I voted for, if a sitting President calls me and says, would you like to come to the White House? I’m going to the White House. Put your politics aside. A President is a President. You honor and respect the office." (28:18)

Sharing her take, Kelly Stafford also had no issues with Carrie Underwood's performance. If anything, she took a stand for Underwood and said:

"I love that I didn’t know her stance on politics. I mean, I just feel like that’s kind of amazing. And I think it surprised a lot of people that she was going to perform. We have to just respect the power at hand. When they’re in there, you can’t change it." (29:19)

“You just gotta pray that they make the right decisions for this country. You gotta support any way you can, even if you don’t like them. You just gotta do it until the next term and then we’ll bitch again. But people are in place. It is what it is," Kelly concluded.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly revealed QB's stance on NFL retirement

Following the Los Angeles Rams' 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, there have been speculations that Matthew Stafford might announce retirement in the offseason. In Wednesday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly shared her take on Matthew's retirement and said:

"When you take your team from one and four, to where they were, that is something to be extremely proud," she added. "So if he wants to be done, I'm going to fully support it. I'm going to be excited about it. I'm going to be excited, that there's a next chapter in our lives that we're going to begin."

"If he doesn't want to stop now, I'm going to be excited too because I want to watch him. I would love to watch him again. But yeah, that's, it's going to be solely his decision. I'm not going to be the one to pressure," Kelly further added. (34:50)

The 2024 NFL season went impressively for not just the Los Angeles Rams but also Matthew Stafford. Thus, despite the viral rumors, there's a good chance that Stafford would not consider retirement, at least not until the next season. What's your take on this?

