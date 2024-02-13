Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly says she doesn't want to see Taylor Swift 'everywhere' after Chiefs' Super Bowl win

Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce has been making headlines around the NFL. As one of the most popular celebrities in the world, she is accustomed to receiving excessive media attention. However, this is the first season that she has been a focal point of NFL coverage.

Her presence has contributed to the Kansas City Chiefs becoming one of the most polarizing teams in the NFL. Except for their usual fan base and the massive group of Swifties who have become Chiefs supporters, some have grown tired of them dominating all of the headlines.

One of those is Kelley Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

"Everyone was wondering who everyone was rooting for last night and everyone had different opinions of who they wanted," Kelly said on her podcast The Morning After.

"I don't really care. But I don't know if I want to see another four months of Taylor Swift Travis Kelce coverage. And if they win, we're gonna see them everywhere, and now it is what it is."

Swift's presence on the field was a focal point of the Super Bowl postgame broadcast and her celebratory night out partying with Kelce was covered by many news outlets.

Kelly Stafford should be familiar with this situation after her husband, Matthew Stafford, won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

How did the Chiefs perform with Taylor Swift in attendance?

Kelce and Swift

Taylor Swift was in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs' victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. This has become a bit of a trend this year, as she has attended 13 games to support her new relationship with Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs have found plenty of success in her presence, posting a solid 10-3 record, including a perfect 3-0 run during the NFL Playoffs.