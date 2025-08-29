Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly sends 3-word message as Rams unveil bold ‘Midnight Mode’ 'Rivalries' uniform ahead of Week 1 game vs. Texans 

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, reacted to the Los Angeles Rams' new uniform. Ahead of the start of the new season, the NFL team surprised its fans with a new uniforms as part of Nike’s “Rivalries” program.The uniform features a mix of black and blue colors and has numbers written in white. It has the Nike logo on the shoulders in white over blue stripes, surrounded by yellow curves, and the NFL logo in the center.The Rams teased their uniform in a social media post on Tuesday before finally revealing it a day later.They shared a picture on Instagram with an overlay text that read:“Midnight mode.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post was reshared by Kelly with a three-word caption:“This midnight blue.&quot;Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly's IG story/@kbstafford89Matthew Stafford, who joined the Rams in 2021, is looking forward to his fifth season with the team. In his last season, he recorded 3,762 passing yards along with 20 touchdowns.He had an impressive start when he joined the team in 2021 and recorded 4,886 passing yards, but struggled the following year, recording 2,087 yards. He bounced back in the last two seasons, and it will be interesting to see how things unfold for him in 2025.Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, opens up about new NFL seasonThe new NFL season is just around the corner, and earlier this week, Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, appeared in an episode of the &quot;BFFR&quot; show, in which she candidly spoke about her husband’s game. She also talked about her favorite and least favorite parts of the NFL season.&quot;My heart drops every time, he knows that,&quot; Kelly said. &quot;So if he is not at all hurting, he pops right back up. It is for him and also for the guy that hits him to know that it didn't hurt that bad, but also I think he knows that we're all watching. And the girls have started to notice.&quot;They noticed it last year a few times, and I think that hit pretty hard for him. But again, I'm going to miss it when he does finally hang it up because I've enjoyed so much watching him do what he can do best and, well, almost best. He's a great father, too,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Rams' preparations for the new season included several preseason games, in which they won two of them, against the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers. However, last week, they lost to the Cleveland Browns.Stafford and Co. start the new season at home against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 7.