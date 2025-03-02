Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly sends 4-word message as Rams put end to contract drama with new restructured deal

Matthew Stafford is officially staying with the Los Angeles Rams. After weeks of uncertainty, the quarterback and the team reached an agreement on a restructured contract that provides him with more guaranteed money and secures his future in LA.

Ad

After the news broke, Stafford’s wife, Kelly, shared her excitement on Instagram. Posting a photo of him in his Rams jersey, she simply wrote,

“No place like home.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Stafford considered offers from the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders but ultimately chose to stay with the team he led to a Super Bowl win. This move confirms the Rams’ trust in Stafford, especially after his strong performance last season, where he led the team to the playoffs with a 10-7 record.

In the first week of February, Kelly Stafford did not hold back. With contract rumors spreading about her husband, she spoke openly on her podcast, "The Morning After."

Ad

Kelly loves Los Angeles and the life they have there, but she believes respect is more important.

“Right now, if the Rams decided that they wanted to trade him, or Matthew decided he didn’t want to play for the Rams, I am good. I value being respected and wanted over convenience. So, it would be very convenient to say … but if someone doesn’t feel valued, then let’s go on an adventure. Turns out, if I have my husband and my kids, I’m good, I don’t need anything else," she said.

Ad

Ad

Matthew Stafford on contract uncertainty

Back then, Matthew Stafford's future with the team was unclear. Reports said the Rams were also trying to trade wide receiver Cooper Kupp, one of Matthew’s closest teammates.

In response, Kelly added:

“I will say, the trading away of Cooper, I am a little confused because we were one play away from the NFC Championship, and I think if we go, we win. Then you’re in the Super Bowl, and I think we have a chance against Kansas City."

Nonetheless, with uncertainties put to rest, Matthew Stafford and Kupp are set to lead LA to glory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.