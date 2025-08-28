Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares excitement as Travis Kelce teams up with American Eagle for bold new collaboration

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, shared her approval of Travis Kelce's new collaboration. The NFL tight end announced a new deal with American Eagle for its fun, creative collection, AE x Tru Kolors.

Ad

On Wednesday, Kelly Stafford posted a screenshot of her online shopping cart on her Instagram account, sharing her excitement about the new collection. She shared a snap of two hoodies.

“Kinda obsessed with the @killatrav @americaneagle drop,” she wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, shares a message as Travis Kelce teams up with American Eagle /@kbstafford89

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Travis Kelce also gave fans a glimpse of his new collection. He shared a reel expressing his excitement for the release.

Ad

Trending

"Excited to finally share what we’ve been cookin’ up ‼️ @trukolorsbrand x @americaneagle OUT NOW!!! We had so much fun creating this collection and we can’t wait to see y’all rockin it #LiveToPlay #aepartner," he wrote.

The collection launch came a day after the NFL star announced his engagement to pop star Taylor Swift. He shared a joint post on his Instagram account on Tuesday of his memorable proposal to the Grammy-winning singer.

Ad

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, cheers for QB ahead of new season

In an Instagram story on Wednesday, Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, shared a picture of him from a practice session and expressed her excitement for the new season.

She posted the still with a three-word caption:

“In season form,” she wrote.

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly's IG story/@kbstafford89

She also opened up about the new season on the “BFFs” podcast earlier this week, discussing how it feels to watch Stafford take hits during games.

Ad

"My heart drops every time, he knows that," she said. "So if he is not at all hurting, he pops right back up. It is for him and also for the guy that hits him to know that it didn't hurt that bad, but also I think he knows that we're all watching. And the girls have started to notice.

Ad

"They noticed it last year a few times, and I think that hit pretty hard for him. But again, I'm going to miss it when he does finally hang it up because I've enjoyed so much watching him do what he can do best and, well, almost best. He's a great father too," she added,

Matthew Stafford is gearing up for his fifth season with the LA Rams. In the preseason, the Rams won two of their games and will next play against the Houston Texans in Week 1 of the new season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.