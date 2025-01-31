Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares how marriage with Rams QB helped her change one major habit

It's common for couples to experience significant changes in habits and behavior, especially in a marriage. Speaking of change, Kelly Stafford recently shared how marriage to Matthew Stafford has changed a major habit of hers, and she is indeed grateful for it. She recently shed light on this for her fans.

In Thursday's episode of her "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford recalled how she used to be an "always late" person. However, when she married her husband, Matthew Stafford, that habit of hers completely changed. In fact, Kelly expressed that she has become the most "punctual" person in her family. Talking about the change in her habit, Kelly said:

"I will say I am a very punctual person. I became that when I married Matthew and I also became that because my family is not punctual at all. And it always stressed me out that I was late. But my mom's trying to run three kids around with a million sports, working herself." (5:48)

"But like being late was something I hated because my coaches, one, would make me run if I was late and I was always late. Two, I have FOMO, so I don't like to miss out. So I felt like I was missing out when I am late, so I will say that I am very on top of it," Kelly added.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly revealed one thing about Taylor Swift that surprised her

Kelly Stafford has been a huge fan of Taylor Swift, so much so that she has passed on her love for the singer to her four daughters. In one of the podcast's segments, Kelly expressed surprise over the fact that she hadn't seen Swift being sick during her Eras Tour.

"I was thinking about Taylor Swift and I'm going, she's on a two year tour. She's traveling. I'm going, 'how in the world did she not get sick?' Cuz the minute you get sick the throat goes, you get a sore throat. I mean the reason I'm asking this is cuz I was in the car when I wasn't feeling so good," Kelly said. (25:07)

"And the only thing that made me feel better is if I would just yell and sing. I don't know why I just, whenever I don't feel great or whenever I'm going through a lot at home, I just need to get in the car and belt out a song or two. But I'm trying to belt it out and I can't. I'm going, 'how many vitamin C shots is Taylor Swift taking to not get sick on a two-year tour?'" Kelly added.

When it comes to Matthew Stafford, fans have been continuously curious about his retirement plans. Kelly Stafford recently revealed how she feels that the quarterback "is ready" to retire.

