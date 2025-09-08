Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, celebrated her husband reaching the 60,000-yard mark. The NFL quarterback had a strong start to the new season, achieving the milestone in the 14-9 win against the Houston Texans.

Stafford started the season with 59,809 passing yards and added 245 yards in the first game. The Rams congratulated the American quarterback and shared a joint post with the NFL on Instagram.

Kelly Stafford reshared it on her Instagram story, and in the caption, shared a cowboy joke.

"I still prefer Cowboy Matthew. But 60K Matthew is nice too," she wrote.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares sweet "Cowboy" joke as Rams QB joins 60,000-yard club/@kbstafford89

Stafford started his NFL journey with the Detroit Lions back in 2009 as the number one pick in the draft. The Tampa-born NFL star was a consistent bright spark on a struggling Detroit team, where he spent 12 seasons.

In 2011, Stafford recorded his career best of 5,038 passing yards, and then played the next six consecutive seasons, recording 4,000-plus yards.

In 2021, Stafford joined the Los Angeles Rams and has continued his strong play over the past four seasons. He threw for 4,886 yards in his first season with the team, which culminated in them winning the Super Bowl, and 3,762 yards last season.

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, shares a hilarious reaction to his casual look

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, has reacted to her NFL star husband's casual outfit on social media. On Sunday, in an Instagram story, she shared an NFL post featuring her husband with a hilarious caption.

"The 'oh sh*t, I got to grab something to wear' outfit," she wrote.

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly's IG story//@kbstafford89

Matthew Stafford sported a casual look, wearing a white T-shirt and blue denim jeans. He carried a leather bag in one hand.

Stafford missed the preseason game but returned with a victory in the season-opening event. After the victory against Houston, LA will next play against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 14. With Tennessee struggling in a 20-12 loss to the Denver Broncos on Cam Ward's debut, the Rams will fancy their chances of starting the season 2-0.

