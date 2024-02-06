Super Bowl LVI was a pleasant experience for many on the Los Angeles Rams' team, as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, to become world champions.

While Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford earned his first Super Bowl victory and enjoyed becoming a Super Bowl champion, his wife, Kelly, shed light on the Super Bowl experience and spoke about how stressful it was.

Kelly recently spoke about her experience leading up to the Super Bowl in 2022 on her podcast. Kelly said there was a lot of stress because there was so much pressure leading up to the big game.

“I felt like I was so nervous that Super Bowl year [2022] for Matthew. Every game I couldn’t hold anything down. I was miserable. I was miserable. I think I weighed 90 pounds. Looking back, it was just very blurry. I threw up twice. I kept it together though for the most part.”

While the buildup to the Super Bowl was stressful for Kelly, the result paid off as her husband, Matthew, defeated the Bengals and became a Super Bowl champion.

While every player and their spouse aspire to play in the Super Bowl every year, Kelly must have some sort of sense of relief that she doesn't have to experience another Super Bowl buildup.

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams' quest to the Super Bowl fell short with a first-round loss to the Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford during NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions

After finishing the 2021 regular season with a 12-5 record and winning the Super Bowl, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams had a down year in 2022. They missed the playoffs while suffering many key injuries to players like Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and Stafford.

Stafford played in nine games and went 3-6 in those nine games. Stafford also had a passer rating of 87.4, which was only the sixth time in his NFL career when he had a passer rating below 90.

This past season, the Rams flipped the switch from the 2022 season. Although they had a slow start, they won their last seven out of eight games in the regular season, finishing the season with a 10-7 record.

Their record was good enough to earn a wild card spot in the playoffs. They lost to the Detroit Lions, Stafford's former team in the first round.

Matthew Stafford is one of the finalists for NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

