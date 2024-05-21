Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly turns emotional over Harrison Butker's negative IVF comments: "That really hit home"

Harrison Butker has become the new face of controversy at the Kansas City Chiefs due to his viral commencement speech at Benedictine College. LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, shared her emotional side due to a few of the comments made by Butker.

The kicker was signed by the Chiefs in 2017 after the Carolina Panthers drafted him in the 2017 NFL Draft but was relegated to the practice squad. Butker achieved lofty goals with the Chiefs but his recent comments touched a personal nerve for Mrs. Stafford.

“Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values in media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder,” Butker said in his speech.

Matthew and Kelly married in 2015 and have four children together. However, the couple was unable to conceive for more than 2 years and had to go through the IVF route to have the first child. Hence, Butker’s comments on IVF were hard to handle for Kellly.

“Also for women and the IVF standpoint, that really hit home to me,” she said on her podcast ‘The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank’

An emotional Kelly, however, did not spend much time talking about the negatives. But thanked the IVF technology.

“But I am so blessed that IVF is on this world, I'm so happy that God created this miracle,” she added.

Many of the high-profile people from the NFL world have taken shots at Harrison Butker, while the NFL has also distanced itself from Butker’s comments. On the other hand, Kelly Stafford chose a much more somber and personal approach.

Kelly Stafford agrees with Harrison Butker on one issue

Harrison Butker has had a few supporters for his cause, but few would have expected Kelly Stafford to agree with the Chiefs man on the topic of being a mother.

"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," Butker said in his speech.

To this sentiment, Butker found support from Kelly, although with a condition. On her podcast, she said:

“Now I have what I believe is my most important role, which I agree with is, is being a mom. But I also love that I have this and the choice to do this as well.”

Kelly has shared a nuanced view on the entire speech of Butker, disagreeing with most parts but also agreeing to some with the caveat of freedom of choice.