  Matthew Stafford shows love for Clayton Kershaw at Dodgers legend's final regular season start in LA after announcing retirement

Matthew Stafford shows love for Clayton Kershaw at Dodgers legend's final regular season start in LA after announcing retirement

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 20, 2025 18:34 GMT
Matthew Stafford shows love for Clayton Kershaw at Dodgers legend
Matthew Stafford shows love for Clayton Kershaw at Dodgers legend's final regular season start in LA after announcing retirement

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is gearing up for the Week 3 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. However, the Pro Bowler made time to watch his childhood friend Clayton Kershaw's last home start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Stafford was in the stands as the 11-time All-Star pitcher took the mound at Dodger Stadium against the San Francisco Giants in their series opener. The Rams star and the Dodgers ace attended Highland Park High School and have remained friends since.

The veteran signal-caller showed his appreciation for his childhood friend during his last start in LA in an interaction shared by MLB on X.

“I got to see this guy at the beginning, and being able to see him do it now for so many years here in LA has been incredible,” Stafford noted. “I didn't want to miss this. I'm just so happy it fell on a night that I could be here.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Stafford recalled playing baseball with Kershaw during their high school days as one of his "favorite memories."

“Oh man, too many to remember,” Stafford noted. “But I'll just always remember playing baseball, playing catch with this kid way back in the day, in Dallas, Texas, growing up, figuring out the sports world together, and those are my memories, man, the ones from when I was a kid. Alright, thanks.”
Rams poke fun at Matthew Stafford after quarterback's revelation at Dodgers game

Matthew Stafford revelation about playing baseball with Clayton Kershaw during their early days caught the Rams' social media account by surprise.

Rams poked fun by resharing Stafford's MLB interview with the caption:

"Wait… you’re telling me they played baseball together growing up?!? 😂"
The Rams have made a 2-0 start to the season and Stafford has been at the heart of their offensive push along with the two elite wide receivers, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

“It’s nice being me,” Stafford said. “It’s nice being me and lining up and knowing that we got two guys that… really we’ve got more than two, but those two guys have done a heck of a job in the last couple years. Davante has a few more years than Puka, but both have done a great job in the last couple of years making big plays."

Stafford and his teammates will have a tough task at hand when they face the Eagles in their divisional round rematch from last season on Sunday.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

