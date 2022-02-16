Matthew Stafford's wife claps back at Richard Sherman for dismissing Rams QB's chances of being future Hall of Famer

Despite Matthew Stafford winning his first Super Bowl in his first season with the Los Angeles Rams, there have been a few detractors that have had a few things to say about whether or not the 13-year veteran now belongs in the Hall of Fame.

One of the detractors who has been vocal about Stafford not belonging in the Hall of Fame (as of yet) has been Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Richard Sherman.

Meanwhile, Stafford's wife, Kelly, has a simple message for those who choose to speak negatively about her husband.

This response from Kelly was in direct response to Sherman's words earlier in the week about the quarterback's chances of getting into the Hall of Fame. Here's what he had to say:

"I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast but the HOF bar is incredibly low now," Sherman wrote, via Twitter. "Like a participation trophy. No all decade team. No All pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the SB. Never considered the best in any year he played. At least M. Ryan has an MVP."

Sherman's comments were in response to comments made on Good Morning Football to former teammate Michael Robinson, who is of the belief that Stafford is indeed a Hall of Famer.

Let's take a closer look at whether or not the current Super Bowl winning quarterback should be considered for the Hall of Fame.

Is Matthew Stafford a Hall of Fame quarterback today?

The answer to this question is contingent upon one key thing, and that is the fact that Richard Sherman was exactly right on this front: the bar for the Hall of Fame has indeed been lowered over the course of the last decade or so.

Upon being enacted, the Hall of Fame was to be reserved only for those players that have separated themselves in such a way that their names are spoken as the best at their position in NFL history.

For football fans, names such as Joe Montana, John Elway, Peyton Manning, and eventually Tom Brady are names that reverberate as some of the greatest players ever to play the quarterback position. As time has passed, the Hall of Fame has grown to incorporate players that have amassed statistics due to longevity.

The Hall of Fame was designed to encompass those who have been considered the best at their position at least once in their careers. Matthew Stafford had the unfortunate circumstances of playing with the Detroit Lions franchise for the first 12 seasons of his career.

Due to their inability to place adequate and consistent help (players and coaches) around Stafford (besides Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson), the team didn't have any classic playoff battles because they only got into the playoffs three times in his Detroit Lions career with zero wins.

The other quarterbacks listed have won numerous playoff battles and have all been considered top quarterbacks in their positions at least a few times in their careers.

The book is not closed on Stafford as he now has the talent and coaching surrounding him to go and add more playoff wins (and Super Bowls) to his resume.

And thanks to Tom Brady, the former Lions signal-caller is likely just getting started at the age of 34.

