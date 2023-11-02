Maxx Crosby breaks silence on Raiders firing Josh McDaniels after horror start to 2023 NFL season

Maxx Crosby finally gave a statement regarding the firing of former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and former general manager Dave Ziegler. He shared his take on his show, The Rush With Maxx.

While the Raiders haven’t won much during McDaniels’ tenure, Crosby shared his appreciation for his former head coach. He also recalled their conversation when he got a massive contract extension.

Maxx Crosby has nothing but appreciation for Josh McDaniels

In a clip from the recent episode of his online program, the All-Pro defensive end shared about McDaniels:

“First off, just giving my thanks to Coach McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. You know, the second I got, that Coach McDaniels was going to be our next head coach, he reached out to me right away, ends up giving me a life-changing contract. Got a ton of respect for those guys and wish them the best moving forward.”

Maxx Crosby signed his four-year, $98 million contract extension during the 2022 offseason. He rewarded the Raiders’ trust with career highs of 89 total tackles and 12.5 sacks. Those numbers earned him his second Pro Bowl selection.

Crosby was a part of the 2021 Second Team All-Pro roster after tallying 56 tackles and eight sacks. More importantly, he hasn’t missed a game in his NFL career, which started when the then-Oakland Raiders selected him in Round 4 of the 2019 NFL Draft.