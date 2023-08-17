Maxx Crosby and Cam Akers throw punches at each other in Raiders-Rams joint practice: Reports

Maxx Crosby and Cam Akers reportedly had to be separated as the two players got involved in a scuffle during a joint practice between the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders. However, it's not uncommon to see tempers flaring during joint practices in training camps, so this shouldn't be considered a major incident.

According to reports from Tashan Reed, a Raiders beat writer for The Athletic, the incident started when Crosby tried to punch the ball loose during a running play when the whistle blew the play dead.

When Akers took offense, punches were thrown and the two teams got involved, but it was broken up quickly.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders are preparing together ahead of their Saturday night game at SoFi Stadium. In their first preseason game, the Rams lost to their city brothers Chargers, while the Raiders were able to beat the 49ers.

Maxx Crosby vs. Cam Akers: Which other joint practices had fights occur this offseason?

This is not the first time during the 2023 training camps that teams had to be separated during a practice session. This week alone, a major dust-up between the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Commanders took place during their practice.

Other teams who had to deal with multiple brawls during joint practices were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets, who will play on Saturday. Things got so bad between them that Jets coach Robert Saleh even canceled the second day of activities with the Buccaneers:

"The second practice is when the team that knows they kind of got beat, they go into their meeting rooms and the coaches are yelling at them, and then they come out and they play with a little more edge, and it pisses each other off and all the melees happen.

"So I just think the second day is very unproductive, except for trying to be reactionary to getting your butt kicked the day before."

Maxx Crosby and Cam Akers also spoke on Twitter about the fight, but no images were made available to see what really happened during the incident.