Maxx Crosby and daughter pose up with $82,000 Tesla Cybertruck as Raiders superstar celebrates huge milestone

Seemingly, it's a year of celebration for Maxx Crosby. After signing a three-year extension deal with the team, the Raiders defensive end became one of the highest-paid non-QB players in the NFL. He recently also celebrated five years of sobriety.

Ad

The American has been pretty frank about his struggle with alcohol. But finally, in 2020 he joined rehab, and this year marks his five years of sobriety.

Maxx Crosby's wife, Rachel, a strong backbone in the NFL star's journey, supported her husband for another milestone. On Wednesday, on Instagram, she posted a picture of Crosby posing with three-year-old daughter Ella Rose.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The father-daughter duo posed in front of the Tesla Cybertruck, worth around $82,000 (via Car and Driver), holding up five fingers, to cherish the five years of sobriety.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rachel Crosby posted the pictures and captioned the post:

"5 years."

Still from Maxx Crosby's wife Rachel's Instagram story/@rachelr_crosby

Maxx Crosby embraces a beautiful relationship with his little daughter, born on Oct. 13, 2022. He even has her tattoo on his chest along with pictures of legendary sports stars such as Muhammad Ali and NBA legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Ad

In one of his interviews with Sports Illustrated in 2023, the Raiders defensive end explained the significance of his daughter's tattoo:

“(My tattoo) means a lot. I obviously got my daughter on my chest. I’m a very visual person and I like to work for it on a daily basis. I just don’t talk about it. I chase relentlessly."

Ad

Ad

Maxx Crosby has been with the Raiders since 2019 and with the new contract extension, he will continue his journey with the team.

Maxx Crosby’s wife Rachel reacts to his contract extension with the Raiders

Crosby has had some memorable times playing with the Las Vegas Raiders and fortunately, the contract extension will give him more time to play with the team. He signed an extension contract on Mar. 5, and soon after his wife Rachel Crosby cheered for the NFL star with a heartfelt message on her social media handle.

Ad

She posted pictures on Instagram of Crosby signing the contract with the Raiders. Along with the post, she also wrote an emotional message for her husband, calling him "relentless."

"Earned not given. You are relentless. Proud is an understatement. Ella & I love you so much," she wrote.

Rachel Crosby actively shares moments with her family on social media. She boasts around 20.5K followers on Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.