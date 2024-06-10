  • NFL
  • Maxx Crosby details “wild” UFO encounter during team flight

Maxx Crosby details “wild” UFO encounter during team flight

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 10, 2024 14:35 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Las Vegas Aces
Maxx Crosby details UFO encounter during team flight

Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby claims to know a thing or two about alien objects on account of his alleged encounter with a UFO. He claimed this on Friday's edition of the "Jim Rome Show," according to Pro Football Talk.

“Like we were literally on a flight back from Miami, and we’ve seen a UFO with our own eyes. And that sounds crazy, but you can ask the pilots, anybody that was there. It was wild. And I seen it, and they had no idea what it was. There was nothing on the radar, nothing. And it was like a big shining light going in and out,” Crosby said.
also-read-trending Trending

Crosby had been asked if he believed in aliens, to which he answered emphatically.

“There definitely is. That’s not even a question,” Crosby said.

Maxx Crosby addresses UFOs 20 years after Aaron Rodgers' alleged UFO encounter

Maxx Crosby at Michael Rubin&#039;s 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Maxx Crosby at Michael Rubin's 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Maxx Crosby might have made history with his UFO encounter as the first NFL player to share the sky with a UFO.

However, 20 years prior, another NFL star allegedly encountered a similar situation. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers' feet were planted on the ground in this instance.

According to an article published by Today on September 6, 2023, the quarterback claimed that he and some friends had seen something like it was out of "Independence Day."

"It was like a scene out of 'Independence Day' when the ships are coming into the atmosphere and they're creating this kind of explosion type fire in the sky. We just saw this incredibly large object and froze, as anybody would," he said.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback around that time claimed the event happened minutes before he went to bed and had trouble sleeping. Rodgers later checked the papers and nothing was written about it.

Of course, this was before social media became ubiquitous, so the papers were the main way to obtain local news on demand. 20 years since then, UFOs remain an unexplained phenomenon, as evidenced by Maxx Crosby's similar story.

